Job summary
Business Development Analyst_ Hydrogen
H-Vision
Support our new strategy and the business development in our Hydrogen project
The Business Development Analyst will work in a multi-disciplinary squad to provide high-quality investment valuations of new business opportunities in Hydrogen and CCUS. The squad will be responsible for supporting a broad range of business activities, including strategy development, financial modeling economic and investment evaluation, governance, supporting negotiations (where appropriate) all in service of creating material growth for G&LCE businesses.
The role requires a strong combination of strategic thinking, entrepreneurial idea generation, commercial rigor, and will involve working across bp businesses and external counterparties.
In this role you will:
- Lead the economic modelling of projects and deals
- Manage due diligence of model inputs and challenge assumptions to deliver robust analytics
- Project portfolio analysis and optimization including identification of key value drivers
- Identify and analyze project sensitivities, and deliver actionable insight to maximize commercial value and mitigate risks
- Support commercial and financial structuring of projects
- Network with supporting bp groups to innovate and deliver best practice to projects especially treasury, tax, finance and regulatory teams)
- Support development of presentations to senior management and analysis for internal governance process for project approval
- Live bp's Code of Conduct and models bp's values & behaviours
In this role we have the following requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degree in any engineering, science, technology, business or finance discipline or equivalent experience.
- Experience in the energy or utilities industry in either an engineering, commercial or consulting role
- Demonstrated ability to generate commercial solutions to business challenges
- Strong commercial bias gained from successful development of material deals or projects
- Track record of delivering detailed quantitative analysis using advanced Excel capabilities
- Understanding of commercial contract structures
- Proven communication skills with ability to concisely present work product to business leaders
- Strong performance bias: the ability to deliver with attention to detail under tight timelines and to prioritize effectively
- Understanding of Agile ways of working desirable.
Why join us
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
We recognise the contribution you make to our business with a whole range of benefits including a competitive salary, benefits and work environment for our staff as well as being committed to your ongoing professional development. We provide also phenomenal environment such as inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, and life & health insurance, medical care package.
Our central Dutch BP office is near our BP Refinery - Europoort Rotterdam. The location can't be reached by public transport.