We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



Business Development Analyst_ Hydrogen

H-Vision



Support our new strategy and the business development in our Hydrogen project

The Business Development Analyst will work in a multi-disciplinary squad to provide high-quality investment valuations of new business opportunities in Hydrogen and CCUS. The squad will be responsible for supporting a broad range of business activities, including strategy development, financial modeling economic and investment evaluation, governance, supporting negotiations (where appropriate) all in service of creating material growth for G&LCE businesses.



The role requires a strong combination of strategic thinking, entrepreneurial idea generation, commercial rigor, and will involve working across bp businesses and external counterparties.



In this role you will:

Lead the economic modelling of projects and deals

Manage due diligence of model inputs and challenge assumptions to deliver robust analytics

Project portfolio analysis and optimization including identification of key value drivers

Identify and analyze project sensitivities, and deliver actionable insight to maximize commercial value and mitigate risks

Support commercial and financial structuring of projects

Network with supporting bp groups to innovate and deliver best practice to projects especially treasury, tax, finance and regulatory teams)

Support development of presentations to senior management and analysis for internal governance process for project approval

Live bp's Code of Conduct and models bp's values & behaviours



In this role we have the following requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in any engineering, science, technology, business or finance discipline or equivalent experience.

Experience in the energy or utilities industry in either an engineering, commercial or consulting role

Demonstrated ability to generate commercial solutions to business challenges

Strong commercial bias gained from successful development of material deals or projects

Track record of delivering detailed quantitative analysis using advanced Excel capabilities

Understanding of commercial contract structures

Proven communication skills with ability to concisely present work product to business leaders

Strong performance bias: the ability to deliver with attention to detail under tight timelines and to prioritize effectively

Understanding of Agile ways of working desirable.