  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Business Development Analyst, Hydrogen, H-Vision

Business Development Analyst, Hydrogen, H-Vision

Business Development Analyst, Hydrogen, H-Vision

  • Location Netherlands - Europoort-Rotterdam
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Strategic Planning &amp; Business Development Group
  • Relocation available Relocation may be negotiable for this role
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ062165
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Job summary

The Business Development Analyst will work in a multi-disciplinary squad to provide high-quality investment valuations of new business opportunities in Hydrogen and CCUS. The squad will be responsible for supporting a broad range of business activities, including strategy development, financial modeling economic and investment evaluation, governance, supporting negotiations (where appropriate) all in service of creating material growth for G&LCE businesses. The role requires a strong combination of strategic thinking, entrepreneurial idea generation, commercial rigor, and will involve working across bp businesses and external counterparties.

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy


Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group


Job Description:

The Business Development Analyst will work in a multi-disciplinary squad to provide high-quality investment valuations of new business opportunities in Hydrogen and CCUS. The squad will be responsible for supporting a broad range of business activities, including strategy development, financial modeling economic and investment evaluation, governance, supporting negotiations (where appropriate) all in service of creating material growth for G&LCE businesses.
The role requires a strong combination of strategic thinking, entrepreneurial idea generation, commercial rigor, and will involve working across bp businesses and external counterparties.


Job Description:

Business Development Analyst

In this role you will:

  • Lead the economic modelling of projects and deals

  • Manage due diligence of model inputs and challenge assumptions to deliver robust analytics

  • Project portfolio analysis and optimization including identification of key value drivers

  • Identify and analyze project sensitivities, and deliver actionable insight to maximize commercial value and mitigate risks

  • Support commercial and financial structuring of projects

  • Network with supporting bp groups to innovate and deliver best practice to projects especially treasury, tax, finance and regulatory teams)

  • Support development of presentations to senior management and analysis for internal governance process for project approval

In this role we have the following requirements:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in any engineering, science, technology, business or finance discipline or equivalent experience.

  • Fluency English and Dutch

  • Experience in the energy or utilities industry in either an engineering, commercial or consulting role

  • Demonstrated ability to generate commercial solutions to business challenges

  • Strong commercial bias gained from successful development of material deals or projects

  • Track record of delivering detailed quantitative analysis using advanced Excel capabilities

  • Understanding of commercial contract structures

  • Proven communication skills with ability to concisely present work product to business leaders

  • Strong performance bias: the ability to deliver with attention to detail under tight timelines and to prioritize effectively

  • Understanding of Agile ways of working desirable.

Our central Dutch BP office is near our BP Refinery - Europoort Rotterdam. The location can't be reached by public transport. 


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

