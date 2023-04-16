Business Development Analyst, Hydrogen, Integration AsPac

Job summary

The Business Development Analyst will work in multi-disciplinary squads to develop new business opportunities in Hydrogen and CCUS and provide high-quality investment valuations of these opportunities.



The successful candidate will play a pivotal role in supporting a broad range of business activities, including strategy development, identifying and supporting project pitches to customers, competitor analysis, integrating and optimizing across the value chain from power supply and onshore renewables development through hydrogen and hydrogen vector production and sales. The role also undertake benchmarking, techno commercial modelling, economic and investment evaluation, negotiations, and efficiency improvements across the portfolio of projects, all in service of creating material growth for G&LCE businesses.



This role requires a strong combination of critical thinking, commercial rigor, and will involve working across bp businesses and external counterparties. The Hydrogen BD Analyst will play a critical role in supporting the BD Lead in structuring opportunities through hydrogen value chain.

KEY ACCOUNTIBILITIES:

• Analyze data from key business drivers, synthesize raw data into insights, recommendations and reports.

• Provide analytical support for deal analysis and assist with preparation for negotiations with external partners.

• Support due diligence on potential opportunities through liaising with internal and external stakeholders.

• Provide advice to the squad on deal structure, opportunities and risks.

• Identify and deliver process and other efficiency improvements across the portfolio of H2 & CCS projects.

• Strong performance bias: the ability to deliver with attention to detail under tight timelines and to prioritize effectively.

• Support other ad-hoc projects to further drive the squad’s development objectives.

• Strong commercial bias gained from successful development of material deals or projects.



ABOUT YOU:

• Bachelor’s Degree in any engineering, science, technology, business or finance field or equivalent experience.

• Experience in the energy or utilities industry in either an engineering, commercial or consulting role(s); with power, electrical or renewables sector experience desirable

• Track record of delivering detailed quantitative analysis using advanced Excel capabilities

• Proven interpersonal skills with ability to concisely present work product to business leaders

• Understanding of commercial contract structures

• Understanding of Agile ways of working desirable.



This role is Perth based. Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



WHY JOIN US?

• Excellent work-life balance and flexible working arrangements.

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

• 12% superannuation.

• Share options and fuel discounts.

• Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.



