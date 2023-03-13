Business Development Analyst, Hydrogen, Midwest CCS

Job summary

The Hydrogen CCS Business Development Analyst – will work in a multi-disciplinary squad to provide high-quality investment valuations of new business opportunities in Hydrogen and carbon storage. The squad will be responsible for supporting a broad range of business activities, including strategy development, financial modeling, investment evaluation, governance and supporting negotiations (where appropriate) all in service of creating material growth for G&LCE businesses.



The role requires a strong combination of strategic thinking, entrepreneurial idea generation, commercial rigor, and will involve working across bp businesses and external counterparties.

Responsibilities:

Lead the economic modelling of projects and deals

Handle due diligence of model inputs and challenge assumptions to deliver robust analytics

Project portfolio analysis and optimization including identification of key value drivers

Identify and analyze project sensitivities, and deliver actionable insight to maximize commercial value and mitigate risks

Support commercial and financial structuring of projects

Network with supporting bp groups to innovate and deliver best practice to projects (especially treasury, tax, finance and regulatory teams)

Support development of presentations to senior management and analysis for internal governance process for project approval

Live bp's Code of Conduct and models bp's values & behaviours

Requirements:

You will have a bachelor’s degree in any engineering, science, technology, business, finance or equivalent experience. Experience is what matters most. You will have extensive experience in the energy or utilities industry in either an engineering, commercial or consulting role(s).

It’s important to have:

Proven ability to generate commercial solutions to business challenges

Strong commercial bias gained from successful development of material deals or projects

Track record of delivering detailed quantitative analysis using advanced Excel capabilities

Understanding of commercial contract structures within the energy sector

Strong communication skills with ability to concisely present work product to business leaders

Strong performance bias: the ability to deliver with attention to detail under tight timelines and to prioritize effectively

Understanding of Agile ways of working desirable.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options (60/40 hybrid model), a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!