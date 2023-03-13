Business Development Analyst, Hydrogen, Midwest CCS

The Hydrogen CCS Business Development Analyst – will work in a multi-disciplinary squad to provide high-quality investment valuations of new business opportunities in Hydrogen and carbon storage. The squad will be responsible for supporting a broad range of business activities, including strategy development, financial modeling, investment evaluation, governance and supporting negotiations (where appropriate) all in service of creating material growth for G&LCE businesses.
The role requires a strong combination of strategic thinking, entrepreneurial idea generation, commercial rigor, and will involve working across bp businesses and external counterparties.
You will have a bachelor’s degree in any engineering, science, technology, business, finance or equivalent experience. Experience is what matters most. You will have extensive experience in the energy or utilities industry in either an engineering, commercial or consulting role(s).
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options (60/40 hybrid model), a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!