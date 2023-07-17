Business Development Analyst, Hydrogen

Job summary

The North West Europe Hydrogen Business Development Analyst, in Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE), will work in a multi-disciplinary squad to provide support to the Business Developer and Business development Manager in managing the project activities and to provide high-quality investment valuations of new business opportunities, working closely with the Finance function. The squad will be responsible for supporting a broad range of business activities, including strategy development, commercial structuring, project scope development, supporting negotiations, integrating and optimizing across the value chain with other parts of bp organisation, benchmarking, financial modelling, economic and investment evaluation, working governance with Finance, all in service of creating material growth for G&LCE businesses. The role requires a strong combination of commercial analysis and rigor, some strategic thinking, and will involve working across bp businesses and external counterparties. The Hydrogen BD Analyst will play a critical role working closely with the BD Lead in structuring opportunities through hydrogen value chain.

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Key Job Accountabilities:

Analyze data from key business drivers, synthesize raw data into insights, recommendations and reports

Provide analytical support for deal analysis and assist with preparation for negotiations with external partners

Support due diligence on potential opportunities through liaising with internal and external stakeholders

Provide advice to the squad on deal structure, opportunities and risks

Strong performance bias: the ability to deliver with attention to detail under tight timelines and to prioritize effectively

Support other ad-hoc projects to further drive the squad’s development objectives

Strong commercial bias gained from successful development of material deals or projects or participation to negotiations

Required Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in any engineering, science, technology, business or finance discipline or equivalent experience.

Track record of delivering detailed quantitative analysis using advanced Excel capabilities

Experience in the energy or utilities industry in either an engineering, commercial or consulting role(s)

Proven communication skills with ability to concisely present work product to business leaders

Understanding of commercial contract structures

Understanding of Agile ways of working desirable

Desirable Experience

Knowledge and understanding of market drivers in hydrogen or low carbon energy sectors

Working with and supporting the management of multiple internal and external stakeholders in an infrastructure project environment

Experience working with regulators and/or government departments focused on energy

Experience of developer investment governance and processes is desirable but not essential

Experience developing projects in Germany

German language would be an advantage





Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



