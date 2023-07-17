Site traffic information and cookies

Business Development Analyst, Hydrogen

  • Location United Kingdom - London
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Strategic Planning &amp; Business Development Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ058461
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

The North West Europe Hydrogen Business Development Analyst, in Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE), will work in a multi-disciplinary squad to provide support to the Business Developer and Business development Manager in managing the project activities and to provide high-quality investment valuations of new business opportunities, working closely with the Finance function. The squad will be responsible for supporting a broad range of business activities, including strategy development, commercial structuring, project scope development, supporting negotiations, integrating and optimizing across the value chain with other parts of bp organisation, benchmarking, financial modelling, economic and investment evaluation, working governance with Finance, all in service of creating material growth for G&LCE businesses. The role requires a strong combination of commercial analysis and rigor, some strategic thinking, and will involve working across bp businesses and external counterparties. The Hydrogen BD Analyst will play a critical role working closely with the BD Lead in structuring opportunities through hydrogen value chain.

Job Description:

Key Job Accountabilities:

  • Analyze data from key business drivers, synthesize raw data into insights, recommendations and reports
  • Provide analytical support for deal analysis and assist with preparation for negotiations with external partners
  • Support due diligence on potential opportunities through liaising with internal and external stakeholders
  • Provide advice to the squad on deal structure, opportunities and risks
  • Strong performance bias: the ability to deliver with attention to detail under tight timelines and to prioritize effectively
  • Support other ad-hoc projects to further drive the squad’s development objectives
  • Strong commercial bias gained from successful development of material deals or projects or participation to negotiations

Required Experience

  • Bachelor’s Degree in any engineering, science, technology, business or finance discipline or equivalent experience.
  • Track record of delivering detailed quantitative analysis using advanced Excel capabilities
  • Experience in the energy or utilities industry in either an engineering, commercial or consulting role(s)
  • Proven communication skills with ability to concisely present work product to business leaders
  • Understanding of commercial contract structures
  • Understanding of Agile ways of working desirable

Desirable Experience

  • Knowledge and understanding of market drivers in hydrogen or low carbon energy sectors
  • Working with and supporting the management of multiple internal and external stakeholders in an infrastructure project environment
  • Experience working with regulators and/or government departments focused on energy
  • Experience of developer investment governance and processes is desirable but not essential
  • Experience developing projects in Germany
  • German language would be an advantage
     


Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

