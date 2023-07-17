Business Development Analyst, Hydrogen

The North West Europe Hydrogen Business Development Analyst, in Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE), will work in a multi-disciplinary squad to provide support to the Business Developer and Business development Manager in managing the project activities and to provide high-quality investment valuations of new business opportunities, working closely with the Finance function. The squad will be responsible for supporting a broad range of business activities, including strategy development, commercial structuring, project scope development, supporting negotiations, integrating and optimizing across the value chain with other parts of bp organisation, benchmarking, financial modelling, economic and investment evaluation, working governance with Finance, all in service of creating material growth for G&LCE businesses. The role requires a strong combination of commercial analysis and rigor, some strategic thinking, and will involve working across bp businesses and external counterparties. The Hydrogen BD Analyst will play a critical role working closely with the BD Lead in structuring opportunities through hydrogen value chain.
Entity:Gas & Low Carbon Energy
Strategic Planning & Business Development Group
Job Family Group:
The North West Europe Hydrogen Business Development Analyst, in Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE), will work in a multi-disciplinary squad to provide support to the Business Developer and Business development Manager in managing the project activities and to provide high-quality investment valuations of new business opportunities, working closely with the Finance function. The squad will be responsible for supporting a broad range of business activities, including strategy development, commercial structuring, project scope development, supporting negotiations, integrating and optimizing across the value chain with other parts of bp organisation, benchmarking, financial modelling, economic and investment evaluation, working governance with Finance, all in service of creating material growth for G&LCE businesses.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key Job Accountabilities:
Required Experience
Desirable Experience
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.