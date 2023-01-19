Business Development Analyst - Hydrogen & CCS

The Business Development Analyst will work in a multi-disciplinary squad to provide high-quality investment valuations of new business opportunities in Hydrogen and CCUS. The squad will be responsible for supporting a broad range of business activities, including strategy development, structuring, deepening or identifying the hopper, project scope development, identifying customers, leading on negotiations and not just supporting it, integrating and optimizing across the value chain, benchmarking, financial modelling, economic and investment evaluation, governance, supporting negotiations (where appropriate),all in service of creating material growth for G&LCE businesses.
The role requires a strong combination of strategic thinking, commercial rigor, and will involve working across bp businesses and external counterparties. The Hydrogen BD Analyst will play a critical role in supporting the BD Lead in structuring opportunities through hydrogen value chain.
Key Job Accountabilities: