Business Development Analyst, Net Zero Teesside Power

Job summary

This role is in support of the rapidly growing Hydrogen and CCUS business, as a business development analyst for BP’s flagship Net Zero Teesside (NZT) Power and Carbon Capture project. BP is operator of the NZT project in the UK, a world first Gas with Carbon Capture power plant. Decarbonisation is expected to drive a doubling of electricity demand in the UK by 2050, and NZT will provide low carbon flexible power that is increasingly needed to complement the expansion in intermittent renewable sources. The commercial analyst will own and lead the key economic insights for the project and support critical negotiations, including with the UK government. This will require integrating activities between the commercial team, negotiators, project finance, technical project team, trading & shipping, working closely with JV partners and providing analysis to senior bp management. Key accountabilities include financial modelling, power system analysis, business model development, stakeholder management, and supporting contract negotiations. Working location would be at least 1 day a week in both Sunbury and Canary Wharf offices and up to 2 days a week from home in our hybrid working model.

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

  • Lead the economic modelling of projects and deals
  • Lead economic analysis and insights for senior internal and external stakeholders
  • Support bp negotiators and commercial management with structuring and negotiation of the novel government business model (Dispatchable Power Agreement) & various commercial agreements (including power offtake agreements)
  • Support UK power market insights for NZT, via running in-house tools and/or managing 3rd party consultants
  • Act as key commercial integration point with the technical team to optimise value
  • Support development of debt financing of the project with treasury and external banks
  • Support government and JV management, representing NZT in key partner and government meetings
  • Support investment governance
  • Support operational implementation of the business post FID

Essential Experience:

  • Demonstrated ability to generate commercial insights in complex value chains
  • Track record of delivering detailed quantitative analysis using advanced Excel/modelling capabilities
  • Ability to effectively network and collaborate across functions and teams
  • Proven communication skills with ability to deliver high quality management information
  • Understanding of commercial contract structures
  • Knowledge of bp Investment Governance and GIAAPS
  • Self-starter with ability to operate independently without close supervision
  • Degree Level or Equivalent in Finance, Business, Accounting, Economics or STEM subjects

Desirable Criteria:

  • Experience in power and/or low carbon sectors
  • Experience in project finance


Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

