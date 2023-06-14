Job summary

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bps strategy. By 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020. In line with our future strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in the Nordics, we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in Denmark.bp has been operating in Denmark since 1920. Today, our work is focused on our downstream products through the Danish entities Nordic Lubricants A/S and BP Aviation. The offshore wind team in Denmark will be part of our European team and will help Europe to decarbonise.We are looking for high caliber individuals to join our expanding Offshore Wind business. The Business Development Analyst will work as part of multi-disciplinary team to secure new seabed opportunities and support the development and operation of a growing portfolio of offshore wind projects. They will work with in-country offshore wind team, across bid management, business development, commercial, regulatory, advocacy, environmental permitting, procurement and supply chain disciplines.

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bps strategy. By 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020. In line with our future strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in the Nordics, we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in Denmark.bp has been operating in Denmark since 1920. Today, our work is focused on our downstream products through the Danish entities Nordic Lubricants A/S and BP Aviation. The offshore wind team in Denmark will be part of our European team and will help Europe to decarbonise.We are looking for high caliber individuals to join our expanding Offshore Wind business. The Business Development Analyst will work as part of multi-disciplinary team to secure new seabed opportunities and support the development and operation of a growing portfolio of offshore wind projects. They will work with in-country offshore wind team, across bid management, business development, commercial, regulatory, advocacy, environmental permitting, procurement and supply chain disciplines.



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Business Development Analyst, offshore wind

(Office based role in Copenhagen)

In this role You will:

Establish and maintain market-level and bid-specific analysis of competitor positions.

Find opportunities for improving a differentiated position.

Review the latest policy and regulatory developments and interpret and communicate their implications for bidding.

Support bid-management team by ensuring bid strategy and bid documents are aligned with market insights.

Handle third-party market studies and integrate results into bid team workflows. Collaborate with relevant bp departments to establish long-term electricity market outlook.

Implement and/or handle specific asset and/or system level analyses to support evaluation of system integration options.

What You will need to be successful:

A minimum of 3 years’ experience in market analysis in the power or energy sectors, including forward electricity price forecasting.

Experience developing winning tenders, bids and / or auction participation. Confidence engaging external and internal partners and advising business leaders.

Strong interpersonal skills with ability to influence.

Experience in offshore wind or other renewables development projects preferable.

Proficient in English and Danish.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.