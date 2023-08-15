This role is not eligible for relocation

Business Development Analyst (m/f/d) in Vollzeit oder Teilzeit für den Standort Lingen Wer wir sind: Bei bp haben wir nur eins im Kopf: die Energie von morgen. Wir wollen Energie neu denken, damit wir bis spätestens 2050 die Netto Null erreichen. Wir setzen dabei auf die Kompetenz und Leidenschaft unserer rund 66.000 Mitarbeiter:innen weltweit, davon ca. 4.000 in Deutschland. Sie sichern jeden Tag mit den Produkten und Dienstleistungen unserer Marken bp, Aral und Castrol die Energie und Mobilität für Millionen Menschen – heute und in Zukunft. Wie Sie die Zukunft mitgestalten können: Als Business Development Analyst sind Sie für die analytische Unterstützung bei der Identifizierung und Entwicklung neuer Geschäftschancen, für die Beobachtung von Konjunktur- und Marktentwicklungen und für die technische Konzepterstellung (mit-) verantwortlich. Zu Ihren Aufgaben gehören ferner die Bereitstellung von technischen und wirtschaftlichen Bewertungen sowie Investitionsrechnungen zur Erreichung der Wachstumsziele von bp.

Production & Operations



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Ihr neues Aufgabenumfeld – anspruchsvoll und zukunftsorientiert:

Analytische Unterstützung bei verschiedenen strategischen Projekten zur Erreichung strategischer Geschäftsziele

Unterstützung bei der Koordination, Implementierung und Ausführung der Net Zero-Roadmap von bp

Unterstützung bei der Entwicklung neuer Ideen, Konzepte und strategischer Programme durch technische, wirtschaftliche und ökologische Ausarbeitung und Assessments

Entwicklung und Bereitstellung von Kostenmodellen für die Planung von Neugeschäften, um erforderlichenfalls die Realisierbarkeit und Erfolgswahrscheinlichkeit zu bewerten und nachzuweisen

Durchführung von Marktrecherchen zu relevanten Konjunktur- und Marktentwicklungen sowie Geschäftsentwicklungschancen zur Identifizierung von Wachstumsbereichen

Mitwirkung an der Entwicklung und Aktualisierung des BIP und der Long-term Asset Strategy

Koordinierung des Capex-Plans und Überprüfung, ob dieser mit dem BIP und der Standortstrategie einheitlich ist

Ihr Qualifikationsprofil – fundiert und aus Leidenschaft:

Einschlägiger Bachelor- oder Masterabschluss

Mindestens 5 Jahre einschlägige Erfahrung in der Öl- und Gas- oder Energiebranche

Gute Kenntnisse in MS Office

Hohe Einsatzbereitschaft

Ausgeprägte Teamfähigkeit

Ausgeprägte Flexibilität

Interkulturelle Kompetenz

Gute Kommunikationsfähigkeit

Gute Englischkenntnisse (B2)

Sehr gute Deutschkenntnisse (C1)

Work-Life Balance und was sonst noch für uns spricht:

Flexibles, hybrides und familienfreundliches Arbeiten u.a. Job Sharing und Teilzeitarbeit, Gesundheitsprogramme sowie mindestens 30 Tage Urlaub

Sehr gute Grundvergütung plus Bonuszahlung, Teilnahme am Aktienprogramm, Elternzuschuss per Einmalzahlung, Sonderboni für besondere Leistungen, attraktive betriebliche Altersvorsorge, regelmäßige Gehaltszyklen, Gruppenunfallversicherung, Umzugsbeihilfe in besonderen Fällen, JobRad, subventionierte Mahlzeiten, u.v.m.

Karriere- und Entwicklungsmöglichkeiten sowie umfangreiche interne und externe bezuschusste Weiterbildungsangebote

Strukturierte Onboarding-Programme und Buddy-Unterstützung

Matching Fund; bp verdoppelt die von Mitarbeitenden privat getätigten Spenden an gemeinnützige Organisationen und honoriert ehrenamtlichen Zeiteinsatz

Mitarbeitende können ihren persönlichen CO2-Fußabdruck kompensieren, bp verdoppelt diesen Betrag



Wir engagieren uns für Gleichstellung, Diversität sowie die Vereinbarkeit von Beruf und Familie. Menschen mit einer Schwerbehinderung werden bei entsprechender Eignung vorrangig eingestellt.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



