Business Development Analyst

  • Location Germany - Lingen
  • Travel required Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Strategic Planning &amp; Business Development Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ066078
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Business Development Analyst (m/f/d) in Vollzeit oder Teilzeit für den Standort Lingen Wer wir sind: Bei bp haben wir nur eins im Kopf: die Energie von morgen. Wir wollen Energie neu denken, damit wir bis spätestens 2050 die Netto Null erreichen. Wir setzen dabei auf die Kompetenz und Leidenschaft unserer rund 66.000 Mitarbeiter:innen weltweit, davon ca. 4.000 in Deutschland. Sie sichern jeden Tag mit den Produkten und Dienstleistungen unserer Marken bp, Aral und Castrol die Energie und Mobilität für Millionen Menschen – heute und in Zukunft. Wie Sie die Zukunft mitgestalten können: Als Business Development Analyst sind Sie für die analytische Unterstützung bei der Identifizierung und Entwicklung neuer Geschäftschancen, für die Beobachtung von Konjunktur- und Marktentwicklungen und für die technische Konzepterstellung (mit-) verantwortlich. Zu Ihren Aufgaben gehören ferner die Bereitstellung von technischen und wirtschaftlichen Bewertungen sowie Investitionsrechnungen zur Erreichung der Wachstumsziele von bp.

Ihr neues Aufgabenumfeld – anspruchsvoll und zukunftsorientiert:

  • Analytische Unterstützung bei verschiedenen strategischen Projekten zur Erreichung strategischer Geschäftsziele
  • Unterstützung bei der Koordination, Implementierung und Ausführung der Net Zero-Roadmap von bp
  • Unterstützung bei der Entwicklung neuer Ideen, Konzepte und strategischer Programme durch technische, wirtschaftliche und ökologische Ausarbeitung und Assessments
  • Entwicklung und Bereitstellung von Kostenmodellen für die Planung von Neugeschäften, um erforderlichenfalls die Realisierbarkeit und Erfolgswahrscheinlichkeit zu bewerten und nachzuweisen
  • Durchführung von Marktrecherchen zu relevanten Konjunktur- und Marktentwicklungen sowie Geschäftsentwicklungschancen zur  Identifizierung von Wachstumsbereichen
  • Mitwirkung an der Entwicklung und Aktualisierung des BIP und der Long-term Asset Strategy
  • Koordinierung des Capex-Plans und Überprüfung, ob dieser mit dem BIP und der Standortstrategie einheitlich ist

Ihr Qualifikationsprofil – fundiert und aus Leidenschaft:

  • Einschlägiger Bachelor- oder Masterabschluss
  • Mindestens 5 Jahre einschlägige Erfahrung in der Öl- und Gas- oder Energiebranche
  • Gute Kenntnisse in MS Office
  • Hohe Einsatzbereitschaft  
  • Ausgeprägte Teamfähigkeit
  • Ausgeprägte Flexibilität
  • Interkulturelle Kompetenz
  • Gute Kommunikationsfähigkeit
  • Gute Englischkenntnisse (B2)
  • Sehr gute Deutschkenntnisse (C1)

Work-Life Balance und was sonst noch für uns spricht:

  • Flexibles, hybrides und familienfreundliches Arbeiten u.a. Job Sharing und Teilzeitarbeit, Gesundheitsprogramme sowie mindestens 30 Tage Urlaub
  • Sehr gute Grundvergütung plus Bonuszahlung, Teilnahme am Aktienprogramm, Elternzuschuss per Einmalzahlung, Sonderboni für besondere Leistungen, attraktive betriebliche Altersvorsorge, regelmäßige Gehaltszyklen, Gruppenunfallversicherung, Umzugsbeihilfe in besonderen Fällen, JobRad, subventionierte Mahlzeiten, u.v.m.
  • Karriere- und Entwicklungsmöglichkeiten sowie umfangreiche interne und externe bezuschusste Weiterbildungsangebote
  • Strukturierte Onboarding-Programme und Buddy-Unterstützung  
  • Matching Fund; bp verdoppelt die von Mitarbeitenden privat getätigten Spenden an gemeinnützige Organisationen und honoriert ehrenamtlichen Zeiteinsatz
  • Mitarbeitende können ihren persönlichen CO2-Fußabdruck kompensieren, bp verdoppelt diesen Betrag
     

Wir engagieren uns für Gleichstellung, Diversität sowie die Vereinbarkeit von Beruf und Familie. Menschen mit einer Schwerbehinderung werden bei entsprechender Eignung vorrangig eingestellt.


Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

