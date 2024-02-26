Business Development Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Drive business innovation and development through identifying and developing new project ideas.

Pursue internal and external development opportunities that leverage refinery assets to improve gross margin, reduce costs, and transition from a refinery to an integrated energy hub.

Develop strong working relationships within Cherry Point asset teams and bp central supporting functions.

Understand the impacts of legislation, subsidies, and synergies for project financing and strategy.

Provide LP analytics in service of improvement initiatives, including the Long-term Asset Strategy and LP-based business case analytics to guide capital project portfolio decisions.

As project sponsor, act as the “economic conscience” for major or complex capital projects in the Appraise, Select, and Operate (post-project evaluation) stages of development. Ensure that only the right projects, with the right scope, at the right time, get funded.

Participate in site-level project governance - establish clear and prioritized project objectives, prepare, and proactively network Financial Memoranda both on and off site for major projects through concept/option selection.

Inform Cherry Point’s long-term asset strategy; provide future scenario LP evaluation, investment plans, and permitting strategies that support broader bp Aims and strategy.

Essential Education and Job Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in engineering, business, or finance disciplines.

10 years of relevant experience in refining process engineering, operation, and/or commercial roles.

Working knowledge of linear program modelling techniques, preferably with direct experience using an LP for refinery optimization and/or project business case analysis.

Demonstrated application of refining and marketing economics

Strong refinery process knowledge - especially the interconnection of process units and economic drivers.

Ability to think creatively about how to extract maximum value from the asset.

TWIC card required.

Desirable Criteria:

Partner management and alignment across multiple levels and functional areas of the organization.

Experience in refining working in roles requiring analysis supporting asset investment.

Ability to work under pressure and meet challenging deadlines.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Strong team mindset.

Demonstrated application of refining and marketing economics and proficiency in bp's economic evaluation methodology.

Demonstrated application of stage-gate project management processes and project evaluation measures.

Demonstrated ability to harness resources, build capability, and lead a team of people from multiple workgroups outside your own.

Proven self-starter with the ability to manage multiple simultaneous priorities.

Ability to appropriately manage “depth of study” with specific task objectives (e.g., adequately stress-test project options from a wide range of perspectives, without imposing accuracy standards that stifle progress).

How much do we pay (Base)? $134,000. - 250,000.00.

Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 15-30 days of vacation. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

Why Join Us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint Venture Structuring, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.