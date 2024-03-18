Job summary

Production & Operations



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Business Development Analyst is responsible for working with the refinery and the community to maintain the Whiting Real Estate transaction strategy and execute associated transactions and projects. They ensure that Whiting’s strategic vision overlays all new real estate investment decisions.

This role manages strategy for over 200 acres of refinery owned and leased properties, including ~$20-$30M of refining planned land leases and acquisitions over the next 2 years. It will also manage a 5-year land strategy and will require coordinating needs and requests from the Whiting refinery, the surrounding community and business neighbors, as well as manage integration with the new energy projects for the site. This role manages the interface across community affairs, legal, finance, internal real estate, the new energy project teams and the site. The role also maintains a close alignment with the project controls team.

Key accountabilities

1) Land management and strategy: Provide oversite and structure for the refinery land strategy including property leases, potential property acquisitions and community partnership.

Reduce safety risk by ensuring real estate transactions align with safety objectives and Whiting business strategy.

Engage and coordinate with extended teams in legal, internal real estate, finance, community relations, technical support, operations and projects to efficiently execute contracts leases, land donations, easements and acquisitions where appropriate.

Ensure financials of real estate plans and objectives are incorporated into site business plans.

Draft funding packages when required to support project progression of Real Estate projects.

2) Solomon: Lead Solomon submission of personnel data for incorporation into Strategy Refresh and understand drivers for material deviations.

3) Capital portfolio planning:

Provide oversight and leadership for digital tools to increase efficiency for business development processes.

Work with project controls to ensure consistency with in-year forecasting.

Support new project idea screening as required.

Key challenges

Multiple stakeholders, both internal to the site and external community

Ability to manage multiple projects with several interdependencies, multiple potential outcomes and often unclear timing for resolution.

Individual needs a baseline understanding of process safety, community relations and environmental impacts.

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in engineering, business, or related field

5+ years of prior oil and gas, refining, projects or real estate experience, or related fields

Strong Microsoft Office skills

Stakeholder management and alignment across multiple levels and functional areas of an organization

Strong tactical, strategic and critical thinking skills

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Engineering is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for engineering experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Energy Projects, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint Venture Structuring, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Market Analysis, Oil and Gas Production, Project and programme management {+ 7 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.