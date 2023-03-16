Business Development Analyst (Solar)

Job summary

Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for a Business Development Analyst to join the Onshore Wind & Solar Asset Development team and be based in the US.



The Business Development Analyst will support the Head of Utility Scale Solar in the management and oversight of the solar portfolio of development assets in the US. The Analyst will be focused on the portfolio’s day-today activity and work with stakeholders (internal and external) to advance the portfolio in line with G&LCE stated goals and within the allocated resources and risk tolerance.



The Business Development Analyst may also be required to support the origination and feasibility assessment of early-stage solar projects in support of green hydrogen opportunities.



This position will be located in Houston, TX. Relocation provided. May consider remote work, but will require up to 50% travel to Houston.

Key Accountabilities

Work alongside the Development Team to advance the portfolio of projects and maximize its value.

Support the Head of Utility Scale Solar to track status of projects, key risk and mitigations, upcoming decisions and resource requirements; monitor and report on progression of the portfolio.

Assist in analyzing and understanding external environment in order to shape portfolio strategy.

Support execution of project financing, divestment, acquisition, and partnership opportunities

Develop, maintain and engage an internal network including Finance, Tax, Treasury, Legal, Credit, Compliance, Communications and Regulatory Affairs, Trading & Shipping, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Author compelling and complete business cases to secure internal approvals necessary to advance the solar portfolio in conformance with applicable BP and G&LCE standards.

Work closely with Finance Team to review and approve development budgets, conduct economic evaluation of projects/transactions and evaluate performance of the portfolio.

Essential Education and Experience

A minimum of a bachelor’s degree level qualification

Understanding of the North American energy market and experience in business development

Project management skills and ability to lead multidisciplinary teams without formal authority

Understanding of transaction economics and familiarity with value drivers of renewables projects in the US

Ability to deliver multiple work streams in a new organization, with effective networking and collaboration across functions and teams

Ability to work with ambiguity whilst being able to progress and resolve challenging issues

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Self-starter with ability to operate independently without close supervision.

Previous experience working within a solar, renewable, power grid company, investment banking or private equity firm handling renewable, solar or onshore wind portfolios desired.

Some business travel up to 10% may be required.

Preference to be based in Houston.

Why join us!

At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.