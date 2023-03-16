Business Development Analyst (Solar)

Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for a Business Development Analyst to join the Onshore Wind & Solar Asset Development team and be based in the US.
The Business Development Analyst will support the Head of Utility Scale Solar in the management and oversight of the solar portfolio of development assets in the US. The Analyst will be focused on the portfolio’s day-today activity and work with stakeholders (internal and external) to advance the portfolio in line with G&LCE stated goals and within the allocated resources and risk tolerance.
The Business Development Analyst may also be required to support the origination and feasibility assessment of early-stage solar projects in support of green hydrogen opportunities.
This position will be located in Houston, TX. Relocation provided. May consider remote work, but will require up to 50% travel to Houston.
Key Accountabilities
Essential Education and Experience
