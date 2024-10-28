Business Development Analyst, Trading Analytics

Entity:Trading & Shipping
We are looking for a Business Development Analyst to join our Trading & Shipping (T&S) team as we strive to transform and connect the global energy market!
The Business Development analyst role will report to the Senior Commercial Manager and is accountable for delivering an enhanced marketing and trading presence in Europe, with a focus on Power, adding flexibility to the bp portfolio and supporting ongoing management to new and existing contracts. The role provides the opportunity to develop commercial skills in deal development, power contracting, joint ventures and project management and to gain a wide exposure to growing bp’s power business through the energy transition. The skills and experience gained in the role will also provide a strong foundation and career path for Origination and other front office commercial roles.
The European energy markets have become a more substantial piece of the global energy and financial markets, resulting in a significant change in the profile of market participants and new participation dynamics. T&S European Power (EP) continues to be at the front end of strategy for bp group and is classified as a key growth wedge from which to build out, diversify and transition the business into an Integrated Energy Company (IEC). Fundamental to delivering on this strategy and growing the European Power business is the effective buildout of the portfolio. This is viewed as a cornerstone to the future success of this business as we bridge long term generation offtake, customer load and asset optionality.
This role will play a key role in supporting the Team to achieve the Power Strategy across each of it’s five pillars (People, Power trading, Power generation, Flex gen & Customer load).
