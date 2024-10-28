Business Development Analyst, Trading Analytics

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Description:

We are looking for a Business Development Analyst to join our Trading & Shipping (T&S) team as we strive to transform and connect the global energy market!

The Business Development analyst role will report to the Senior Commercial Manager and is accountable for delivering an enhanced marketing and trading presence in Europe, with a focus on Power, adding flexibility to the bp portfolio and supporting ongoing management to new and existing contracts. The role provides the opportunity to develop commercial skills in deal development, power contracting, joint ventures and project management and to gain a wide exposure to growing bp’s power business through the energy transition. The skills and experience gained in the role will also provide a strong foundation and career path for Origination and other front office commercial roles.

The European energy markets have become a more substantial piece of the global energy and financial markets, resulting in a significant change in the profile of market participants and new participation dynamics. T&S European Power (EP) continues to be at the front end of strategy for bp group and is classified as a key growth wedge from which to build out, diversify and transition the business into an Integrated Energy Company (IEC). Fundamental to delivering on this strategy and growing the European Power business is the effective buildout of the portfolio. This is viewed as a cornerstone to the future success of this business as we bridge long term generation offtake, customer load and asset optionality.

This role will play a key role in supporting the Team to achieve the Power Strategy across each of it’s five pillars (People, Power trading, Power generation, Flex gen & Customer load).

Key accountabilities:

Support European Power to deliver on its virtual utility strategy working closely with the Power Trading teams to build out our integrated business. This includes supporting various trading strategy analysis initiatives, unique data insights into commercial and risk drivers as well as provide commercial input into various technology and systems initiatives.

Develop data analysis and visualisation tools to meet the requirements of Portfolio and Trading teams across a range of datasets including asset and contract data, price data, risk and PNL metrics.

Support trading teams with prototyping of desk tools, integrating different data sources including collaborating with Quant Analytics modelling.

Ownership of core processes required to enable the European Power business to function in a controlled and compliant way and to deliver on stated objectives; includes but not limited to CDD, invoicing and settlements, working with operations and build out of vital systems.

Lead analysis on developing and deploying key commercial KPI’s and metrics; includes deployment and utilization of tools such as PowerBI and Salesforce.

Support the European Power business with a One Team approach as we grow and deliver on the virtual utility strategy and in line with our customer led low carbon agenda.

Proactively research new commercial opportunities in line with the strategy and in conjunction with Trading and Portfolio.

Prepare the commercial analysis and write up of the appropriate governance documentation for opportunities and activities that require approval across the various levels in bp, ensuring it is GIAPP & EEM compliant.

Lead in new market evaluation as we continually look to new jurisdictions; this includes framing of key market attractiveness, competitor modeling, potential business models, value propositions, key risks and mitigations and new activity integration as warranted.

Actively support Senior Commercial Manager in business strategy development, execution and review.

Work closely with supporting functions (e.g. Legal, Credit, STF, Ops, E&C) as well as Structuring, Portfolio and Trading to ensure we are setup to model, evaluate and deliver new opportunities.

Ensure all commercial activities are handled in a compliant manner and conducted in accordance with bp Code of Conduct and T&S Operating Standards.

Essential Criteria

Proven knowledge and understanding of European energy markets, trading instruments and risk

Numerate with strong analytical and technical skills; able to identify and interpret key business trends.

Commercial ability to think creatively and innovatively with strong communication skills.

Team-working skills and a collaborative approach to sharing ideas and finding solutions.

Drive and resilience to embrace new ideas if the first one doesn't work.

Comfort working with ambiguity, framing and solving problems in an iterative manner.

Ability to convey, challenge and steer difficult conversations in an effective way across complex customer’s landscape.

Demonstrated ability to interpret complex business scenarios and produce accurate analysis under pressure.

Experience in a commercial role dealing across the power and energy market value chains.

Project management skills with a successful track-record of delivery.

Staying abreast of key market, regulatory and technological industry trends.

Resilient under pressure and ability to work efficiently in a fast-paced environment.

Python coding skills

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Discover your place with us and help our business meet the challenges of the future.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

