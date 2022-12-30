Site traffic information and cookies

Business Development Analyst (m/w/d), Offshore Wind

  • Location Germany - North - Hamburg
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Strategic Planning &amp; Business Development Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 141135BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

For our location in Hamburg

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Your tasks:

  • Establish and maintain offshore wind market-level and bid-specific analysis of competitor positions
  • Identify opportunities for enhancing a differentiated position
  • Review latest offshore wind policy and regulatory developments – interpret and communicate their implications for bidding
  • Provide offshore wind insights to and interface with relevant bp departments to establish long-term electricity market outlook
  • Support bid-management team by ensuring bid strategy and bid documents are aligned with market insights
  • Manage third-party market studies and integrate results into bid team workflows
  • Implement and/or manage bespoke asset and/or system level analyses to support evaluation of system integration options
Our requirements:
  • Degree in Business Administration, Law or related discipline, or comparable experience
  • A minimum of 3 years previous experience in market analysis in the power or energy sectors, including forward electricity price forecasting
  • Fluent in English and German
  • Proven track record of developing winning tenders, bids and / or auction participation
  • Confidence engaging external and internal stakeholders and advising business leaders
  • Strong communication skills with ability to influence
  • Experience in offshore wind or other renewables development projects preferable
What we offer:
  • bp stands for agile working in a digitalised, team-oriented and international working environment
  • Flexible and mobile working as well as 30 days of annual leave
  • Attractive compensation package (company pension scheme, bonus and share programme, Aral fuel card, group accident insurance, various special benefits)
  • International career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external training opportunities
  • Structured onboarding programme and buddy support
  • Subsidised canteen as well as hot drinks and water for free
  • Commitment to society: bp doubles the donations made privately by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment
  • Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount
  • Programmes to improve the work-life balance

