Business Development Analyst (m/w/d), Offshore Wind

Job summary

For our location in Hamburg



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Your tasks:

Establish and maintain offshore wind market-level and bid-specific analysis of competitor positions

Identify opportunities for enhancing a differentiated position

Review latest offshore wind policy and regulatory developments – interpret and communicate their implications for bidding

Provide offshore wind insights to and interface with relevant bp departments to establish long-term electricity market outlook

Support bid-management team by ensuring bid strategy and bid documents are aligned with market insights

Manage third-party market studies and integrate results into bid team workflows

Implement and/or manage bespoke asset and/or system level analyses to support evaluation of system integration options

Degree in Business Administration, Law or related discipline, or comparable experience

A minimum of 3 years previous experience in market analysis in the power or energy sectors, including forward electricity price forecasting

Fluent in English and German

Proven track record of developing winning tenders, bids and / or auction participation

Confidence engaging external and internal stakeholders and advising business leaders

Strong communication skills with ability to influence

Experience in offshore wind or other renewables development projects preferable