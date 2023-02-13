Business Development Analyst – Hydrogen & CCS

Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

You will work in a multi-disciplinary squad to provide high-quality investment valuations of new business opportunities in Hydrogen and CCUS. The squad will be responsible for supporting a broad range of business activities, including strategy development, structuring, deepening or identifying the hopper, project scope development, identifying customers, collaborating on negotiations and not just supporting it, integrating and optimizing across the value chain, benchmarking, financial modelling, economic and investment evaluation, governance, supporting negotiations (where appropriate), all in service of creating material growth for G&LCE businesses.



The role requires a strong combination of critical thinking, commercial rigor, and will involve working across bp businesses and external counterparties. The Business Development Analyst will play a critical role in supporting the Business Development Lead in structuring opportunities through the business value chain.

Key Job Accountabilities:

Analyze data from key business drivers, synthesize raw data into insights, recommendations and reports.

Provide analytical support for deal analysis and assist with preparation for negotiations with external partners

Support due diligence on potential opportunities through liaising with internal and external stakeholders

Provide advice to the squad on deal structure, opportunities and risks

Strong performance bias: the ability to deliver with attention to detail under tight timelines and to prioritize effectively

Support other ad-hoc projects to further drive the squad’s development objectives

Strong commercial bias gained from successful development of material deals or projects

Required Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in any engineering, science, technology, business or finance discipline or equivalent experience.

Track record of delivering detailed quantitative analysis using advanced Excel capabilities

Experience in the energy or utilities industry in either an engineering, commercial or consulting role(s)

Strong communication skills with ability to concisely present work product to business leaders

Understanding of commercial contract structures

Understanding of Agile ways of working desirable.

Desirable Experience

Knowledge and understanding of market drivers in hydrogen, CCUS or low carbon energy sectors

3-7 years of experience in business development in energy industry

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!