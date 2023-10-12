Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

The Business Development Engineer at the Cherry Point Refinery reports to the Business Development Superintendent and is accountable for developing commercial strategies and projects that drive improvement to refinery gross margin and ensure the continued safe and compliant operation of the asset. They prioritize and evaluate opportunities using formalized bp investment and risk management methodologies. They also aid in the development of business plans, project origination, and post project audits.In support of strategic delivery, the business development engineer interprets bp Cherry Point’s business context, competitive environment, potential to deliver bp’s ambitions for a low carbon future, and external regulatory influences to build a compelling investment portfolio. They further ensure that Cherry Point’s strategic vision overlays all major investment decisions and business development activities by progressing project ideas through initial evaluation and providing commercial expertise through all project phases.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Develop commercial opportunities through review of retro-analysis, performance reviews, and other commercial gap reviews (e.g. Solomon).

Support prioritization and definition of asset-specific sustaining investment project portfolios.

Lead early project development stage. Accountable for developing a technically feasible project reference case, economic incentives, strategic risks, and process data packages to support screening-level cost estimating.

Perform studies to determine mid to long term strategies for refinery and supply leadership teams including business case justification and opportunity prioritization. Manage the interface between operations, maintenance, technical, supply, optimization, and production planning organizations for these studies.

Steward activities to refresh and build upon the Refinery Long Term Asset Strategy, including development of unit and system specific strategies, investment plans, and permitting strategies that support bp’s broader ambitions.

Opportunity to run linear program (LP) cases for commercial project evaluation and to support the LP accuracy and fitness review processes by participating in site LP audits.

Support development of commercial planning tools.



Essential Education:

Minimum of bachelor’s degree in Engineering, preferred bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering.



Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Minimum of 5 years of combined refining operations, optimization, planning, or project experience.

Experience in multiple refinery process/utility units with a broad working knowledge of refinery unit operations and commercial drivers.

Competent in process design fundamentals (e.g. preliminary vessel sizing, system hydraulics, etc.).

Strong interpersonal skills and capable of influencing varied stakeholders.

Strong tactical and critical thinking skills.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

TWIC card is required or be eligible to request it.



Desirable Criteria:

Relevant experience working in roles requiring analysis supporting asset investment in refining or petrochemicals, which includes broad understanding of how the refinery process units operate.

Strong refinery process knowledge and the ability to think creatively about how to extract maximum value out of the asset while delivering bp’s strategic aims.

Experience with process simulation packages such as HYSYS and Petro-SIM.

Experience running LP models and/or interpreting output of these models.

Understanding and application of refining and marketing economics.

Application of stage-gate project management processes and project evaluation measures.

Ability to effectively engage and lead a team of people from multiple work groups.

Ability to appropriately manage “depth of study” with specific task objectives (e.g., adequately stress-test project options from a wide range of perspectives, without imposing accuracy standards that stifle progress).



How much do we pay (Base)? $116,000 - $216,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.