bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana is looking for a Business Development Engineer. This role reports to the Whiting Business Development Superintendent and is accountable for providing analytics using the Refinery linear program and economic model for commercial project business case development, refinery related development studies, and long-range strategic planning. You will also work with the refinery to collect new project ideas from the asset and complete project reference case to progress project development. They ensure that Whiting’s strategic vision overlays all new investment decisions and business development activities.

Develop and communicate economic incentives and value drivers to refinery stakeholders and identify strategic key risks and opportunities using the refinery linear program.

Pursue development opportunities that leverage refinery assets to increase gross margin and reduce costs.

Engage with site asset leadership teams, commercial team, portfolio owners, and other subject experts to refresh project hopper, including findings from unit HAZOPs, LOPA, etc.

Lead development of idea one-pagers with site support for new ideas, including risk information, economics, cost, and schedule.

Ensure project fit with overall site strategy and asset strategies, as well as competitiveness on global creaming curves.

Engage with appraisal engineers to develop site programs strategies and prioritize one pager development.

Participate in project development workshops to provide commercial and strategic lens for development.

Multiple collaborators, both internal to the site and across global organization

Identifying and developing projects in a timely manner to minimize schedule driven projects.

Have sufficient refining and commercial knowledge to investigate a concern and propose a solution, and then engage with enabler groups as needed, depending on the complexity of the problem, to develop the details behind the solution.

Individual will need baseline process safety, personal safety, commercial, environmental and product quality understanding to work with our assets and enablers to develop reasonable solutions that compliment the site and global capital portfolio.

Ability to identify project interdependencies within the portfolio and minimize regret spend while maintaining project timeline.

BS in engineering, business, or finance fields, or similar areas.

4+ years of refining process engineering, operations, and/or commercial role, or similar areas.

Strong refinery process knowledge and the ability to think creatively about how to extract the maximum value out of the asset while delivering bp’s strategic aims.

Strong tactical and critical thinking skills.

Relevant experience working in roles requiring analysis supporting asset investment in refining or petrochemicals.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Demonstrated application of refining and marketing economics

Demonstrated application of stage-gate project management processes and project evaluation measures.

Demonstrated ability to effectively harness resources, build capability, and lead a team of people from multiple work groups outside your own.

Proven self-starter with the ability to manage multiple simultaneous priorities.

Ability to appropriately manage “depth of study” with specific task objectives (e.g., adequately stress-test project options from a wide range of perspectives, without imposing accuracy standards that stifle progress).

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Here at bp, we're on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Engineering is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for engineering experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



