bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana is looking for a Business Development Engineer. This role reports to the Whiting Business Development Superintendent and is accountable for providing analytics using the Refinery linear program and economic model for commercial project business case development, refinery related development studies, and long-range strategic planning. You will also work with the refinery to collect new project ideas from the asset and complete project reference case to progress project development. They ensure that Whiting’s strategic vision overlays all new investment decisions and business development activities.
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Engineering is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for engineering experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
