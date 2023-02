Job summary

Purpose of this role is to support Castrol’s activities in new growth area such as e-commerce, business development & partnership, as well as deployment of future-proof agenda for our customers.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Deliver e-commerce agenda in line with country’s growth aspiration.

Provide market/technical expertise to channel support/sales/marketing team in any digital initiatives to drive traffic flow to our business partners, including Castrol Auto Service (CAS) & Castrol Bike Point (CBP) network and our official online stores

Identify competitive initiatives/trends and market insight in the digital ecosystem which can be deployed to our customers as part of differentiated customer and digital offer

Achieve matrix of performance indicators and product profit goals within allocated marketing resources, such as Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), Consumer Traffics

Accountable for selective deployment based on latest market trends and advise stakeholders on best-approach basis to pilot new initiatives and propose for scale up

Understand framework within which to grow digital business which will require multiple engagement with digital, legal, and Ethics & Compliance teams

Comply with all bp’s HSSE & Code of Conduct policies.

University degree OR equivalent desirable

3-5 years' experience in customer-facing roles

Proven Key Account Management, Partnership, and External Stakeholder Management preferably with tech sectors / digital companies are essentials

Proven experience managing e-commerce stores would be valuable

Digital marketing and external stakeholder management & negotiation - Mastery

Self-driven and ability to solve problem creatively under minimal guidance – Skilful

Able to materialise vision into actions – Skilful

E-Commerce – Skilful

Creative copy-writing – Intermediate

Branding & visual graphic designing – Intermediate

The candidate will be working in growth area & digital activities with limited standard procedure and prior know-how. It is important for the candidate to be a self-starter, able to work with minimal guidance and have a curious mind to see through initiatives from ideation to delivery stage and employ agile approach to deliver business’ digital aspiration with below desired criteria's: