Business Development Interface Manager

This role oversees establishing and managing effective relationships across multiple interfaces to achieve the best possible performance outcomes. Identifying and managing key risks throughout project work, as well as recommending appropriate solutions, is part of the job.
Key Accountabilities:
Grade GResponsible for exploring and developing new business opportunities, managing the successful development of offers, building strong and effective relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and project managing specific elements of strategic projects, whilst exercising a sound combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.