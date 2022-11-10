Business Development Interface Manager

Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Job summary

This role oversees establishing and managing effective relationships across multiple interfaces to achieve the best possible performance outcomes. Identifying and managing key risks throughout project work, as well as recommending appropriate solutions, is part of the job.

Key Accountabilities:

Manage the interfaces between the project and third parties contributing to optimal development and program set up for successful procurement and delivery

Provide input into contract development to maximise efficiencies in the delivery and operations of the projects and resolving issues and conflicting requirements in a timely manner.

Manage the interface between the project and third parties in the delivery and commissioning of the project

Engage with key third party stakeholders effected by project works to understand their needs and concerns, taking measures to maintain effective relationships throughout the project.

Produce and maintain appropriate, standardized documents and regular reporting to the General Manager and other stakeholders reflecting key issues, resolutions, and performance to enable them to effectively understand risks and impacts on the project

Ensure a collaborative approach is maintained across the team to facilitate the planning and delivery of interface works, ensuring all issues are clearly understood by teams and addressed, and appropriate interventions developed and implemented.

Monitor and evaluate industry trends and customer drivers, and meet regularly with managers and stakeholders to align on delivery

Ensure bpSA identifies and captures opportunities in the market

Ensure strategic account growth and support with third party stakeholders - Masana, Castrol, M&C and OOC i.e Puma, Royale, Astron, Shell, Total SA and Sasol.

Global business tag for the business e.g. IGP, T&S, RC&S including IB, Marine, Castrol and Airbp

Responsible for linking global opportunities to local opportunities

Manage business adaptability into regulatory compliance

Responsible for the integration of Sub-Saharan T&S strategy

Responsible for RAS margins adjustments

Successful capitalization of opportunities

Proactive tracking and communication of performance against strategy

Jointly accountable for bp SA financial performance

Actively aligns the strategy and the current commercial agenda by creating interfacing routines with the different entities in the business, like Convenience, Assets, Operations, Pricing, Midstream Performance & Planning.

Education and Experience Required

Engineering or business and commercial tertiary qualification. Post graduate qualification will be an advantage.

Extensive experience working in petroleum industry, with a capacity to demonstrate strong commercial acumen and understanding of commercial success drivers Demonstrated experience in successfully leading the development and implementation of the third-party interface agreements for major infrastructure projects Experience with and a sound understanding of the legislation, policy, processes, and practices involved in planning for and delivering major projects within a government setting



Skills & Competencies

Use of innovative thinking to overcome challenges and implement solutions which minimise both disruption to third party and to effective project delivery

Understanding and communicating complex technical and commercial issues to the satisfaction of key stakeholders

Deep knowledge of bp project governance process including GIAAP

Managing key internal and external stakeholder relationships, addressing their diverse expectations and potentially conflicting agendas, fostering their optimal engagement and contribution to the development and implementation of commercial strategies.

Experience in developing and leading effective project interface organizations

Experience in the implementation of petroleum industry best practices and Company's systems, processes and standards

Extensive skills in management and leadership, team building, effective communication, conflict resolution and presentations

Grade GResponsible for exploring and developing new business opportunities, managing the successful development of offers, building strong and effective relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and project managing specific elements of strategic projects, whilst exercising a sound combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.