Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Business Development Interface Manager

Business Development Interface Manager

Business Development Interface Manager

  • Location South Africa - Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality - Johannesburg
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Strategic Planning &amp; Business Development Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142437BR
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

This role oversees establishing and managing effective relationships across multiple interfaces to achieve the best possible performance outcomes. Identifying and managing key risks throughout project work, as well as recommending appropriate solutions, is part of the job.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Manage the interfaces between the project and third parties contributing to optimal development and program set up for successful procurement and delivery
  • Provide input into contract development to maximise efficiencies in the delivery and operations of the projects and resolving issues and conflicting requirements in a timely manner.
  • Manage the interface between the project and third parties in the delivery and commissioning of the project
  • Engage with key third party stakeholders effected by project works to understand their needs and concerns, taking measures to maintain effective relationships throughout the project.
  • Produce and maintain appropriate, standardized documents and regular reporting to the General Manager and other stakeholders reflecting key issues, resolutions, and performance to enable them to effectively understand risks and impacts on the project
  • Ensure a collaborative approach is maintained across the team to facilitate the planning and delivery of interface works, ensuring all issues are clearly understood by teams and addressed, and appropriate interventions developed and implemented.

Achievement of business development targets and objectives
  • Monitor and evaluate industry trends and customer drivers, and meet regularly with managers and stakeholders to align on delivery
  • Ensure bpSA identifies and captures opportunities in the market
  • Ensure strategic account growth and support with third party stakeholders - Masana, Castrol, M&C and OOC i.e Puma, Royale, Astron, Shell, Total SA and Sasol.
  • Global business tag for the business e.g. IGP, T&S, RC&S including IB, Marine, Castrol and Airbp
  • Responsible for linking global opportunities to local opportunities
  • Manage business adaptability into regulatory compliance
  • Responsible for the integration of Sub-Saharan T&S strategy
  • Responsible for RAS margins adjustments
  • Successful capitalization of opportunities
  • Proactive tracking and communication of performance against strategy
  • Jointly accountable for bp SA financial performance
  • Actively aligns the strategy and the current commercial agenda by creating interfacing routines with the different entities in the business, like Convenience, Assets, Operations, Pricing, Midstream Performance & Planning.


Education and Experience Required
Education
  • Engineering or business and commercial tertiary qualification. Post graduate qualification will be an advantage.

Experience
    • Extensive experience working in petroleum industry, with a capacity to demonstrate strong commercial acumen and understanding of commercial success drivers
    • Demonstrated experience in successfully leading the development and implementation of the third-party interface agreements for major infrastructure projects
    • Experience with and a sound understanding of the legislation, policy, processes, and practices involved in planning for and delivering major projects within a government setting
Skills & Competencies
  • Use of innovative thinking to overcome challenges and implement solutions which minimise both disruption to third party and to effective project delivery
  • Understanding and communicating complex technical and commercial issues to the satisfaction of key stakeholders
  • Deep knowledge of bp project governance process including GIAAP
  • Managing key internal and external stakeholder relationships, addressing their diverse expectations and potentially conflicting agendas, fostering their optimal engagement and contribution to the development and implementation of commercial strategies.
  • Experience in developing and leading effective project interface organizations
  • Experience in the implementation of petroleum industry best practices and Company's systems, processes and standards
  • Extensive skills in management and leadership, team building, effective communication, conflict resolution and presentations

Grade GResponsible for exploring and developing new business opportunities, managing the successful development of offers, building strong and effective relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and project managing specific elements of strategic projects, whilst exercising a sound combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.

Apply Search all jobs at bp