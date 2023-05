Job summary

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp’s strategy – by 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020. Following the recent bid submission for two offshore wind leases in the Netherlands, and in line with our future strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in the Netherlands, we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in the Netherlands.



We are looking for high caliber individuals to join our expanding Offshore Wind business. The Bid Manager will work as part of multi-disciplinary team to secure new offshore wind development opportunities. They will work with in-country offshore wind team, across business development, regulatory, advocacy, environmental / permitting and procurement / supply chain disciplines.



This role is in support of bp’s Gas & Low Carbon Energy entity which supports all bp’s new energy projects including offshore wind, solar, hydrogen and CCS.



This role has been advertised in bp's Rotterdam office location adjacent to the Rotterdam refinery, but we welcome applications from all interested candidates across the Netherlands as we look to establish our local Netherlands offshore wind team and project office(s) in a -to be confirmed- future location more centrally.