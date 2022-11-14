Job summary

Would you like to join bp Turkey and help us to deliver Castrol Lubricants targets in Turkey and support global supply chain strategy?



We are now looking for Business Development Manager and offering fantastic opportunity to become part of a diverse and hardworking team based in Istanbul, Turkey.



In this role, you will be reporting to Turkey Ukraine Central Asia (TUCA) Business Development Manager and will be responsible for leading the development of new and ongoing projects as well as building capacity and capability of Sales teams to meet the future needs/trends of Castrol in Automotive Ecosystem.





About the role:



In this role, you will have the opportunity to:



• Develop online and offline hybrid offers through digital expertise.

• Maintain operations expertise that would be gained from fleet operations or service operations.

• Implement and support global SMR (service maintenance repair) strategy in TUCA region.

• Deepen your knowledge in spare parts.



About you:



You will hold a university in Engineering, Business Administration, Finance or Economics. It will also be preferable if you have an MBA.



It would also be essential that you have:



- Minimum of 10 years’ experience in Automotive After Markets (Spare Parts)

- Ability to work with big data bases and analyze/create dashboards.

- Strong partnering and influencing skills.

- Willingness to work and communicate with multi-functional and sales teams.

- Have no obstacle to travel.

- Fluency in Turkish and English.

