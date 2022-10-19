Business Development Manager

This role is responsible for leading the assigned BD project/initiatives under the PU’s BD strategy to achieve the desired significant and sustainable business growth with both short-term and long-term financial impact.

Purpose of Role

This role is responsible for leading the assigned BD project/initiatives under the PU’s BD strategy to achieve the desired significant and sustainable business growth with both short-term and long-term financial impact.

Key Accountabilities:

Understand the market trend of development and innovation, build up wide connection with industrial and external stakeholders, able to identify and initiate the opportunities to build new space for growth

Take lead on the designated project or workstream, working with the virtual project team consisting of different functions, deliver the project targets based on BP process and requirements

Understand the internal and external process of investment, M&A, JV set up, able to apply the knowledge on project management, able to act as process owner

Conduct business analysis per request, develop business case with identified source of values

Engage and communicate with the potential partners, participate and support the deal negotiation, able to manage the complexity and uncertainty, and recommend solution and options

Organize internal resource to discuss and identify the source of value, develop the commercial term sheet for internal review and negotiation with potential partner

Able to take do-learn-do approach, quickly learn new things and work along with subject matter experts to progress the project