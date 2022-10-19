Business Development Manager

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.
This role is responsible for leading the assigned BD project/initiatives under the PU’s BD strategy to achieve the desired significant and sustainable business growth with both short-term and long-term financial impact.
Purpose of Role
This role is responsible for leading the assigned BD project/initiatives under the PU’s BD strategy to achieve the desired significant and sustainable business growth with both short-term and long-term financial impact.
Key Accountabilities:
Understand the market trend of development and innovation, build up wide connection with industrial and external stakeholders, able to identify and initiate the opportunities to build new space for growth
Take lead on the designated project or workstream, working with the virtual project team consisting of different functions, deliver the project targets based on BP process and requirements
Understand the internal and external process of investment, M&A, JV set up, able to apply the knowledge on project management, able to act as process owner
Conduct business analysis per request, develop business case with identified source of values
Engage and communicate with the potential partners, participate and support the deal negotiation, able to manage the complexity and uncertainty, and recommend solution and options
Organize internal resource to discuss and identify the source of value, develop the commercial term sheet for internal review and negotiation with potential partner
Able to take do-learn-do approach, quickly learn new things and work along with subject matter experts to progress the project
Work with wider internal teams including global team and functions and other BP business for teamwork and learning
Requirements:
Minimum bachelor’s degree from an accredited university, an MBA or higher degree would be valuable.
More than 10 years of relevant business experience in a matrix organization with track record of delivery of business development, preferably M&A and JV set up or investment
Familiar with investment process, experience of participation of M&A deal
Experience of strategic planning or project management (or PMO) is preferred
Hands-on skills in planning and project management
Strong analytical skills, sound financial modelling and economic evaluation knowledge
Strong communication and influence skills, able to work with different style people
Ability to prioritize the works, identify the critical path among complexity