Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

Role Synopsis

Works with the Key Accounts Director to drive business development activities in existing and emerging growth segments and sectors within the U.S. and Americas. Works across Sales Channels and Americas Region to develop growth strategies and offers within the Automotive and Industrial sector. Collaborates with other bp units around future mobility and electrification related to key accounts. Develops and maintains a new business development pipeline.

Key Accountabilities

Identify and develop new growth opportunities with target key accounts across Americas Region and in line with strategy

Collaborate with Sales Channel Leads across the Americas to strengthens new business opportunity pipeline

Work with key bp entities to develop integrated partnership opportunities for target accounts

Develop and expand existing key account relationships on a Global scale as appropriate

Evaluate offer portfolio for target customers and work with marketing and technology to develop products and offers that are fit for purpose and competitive in the market

Maintain prospect contact maps at the appropriate level in target organizations in alignment with Key Accounts Director and Regional Sales Directors

Support EV Business Development Manager in the development of new EV business opportunities

Prepare detailed business proposals to senior management

Essential Education:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent required

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Minimum of 5 years of Business Development and Sales experience or knowledge in B2B/ B2B2B/ B2B2C relationships in diverse and exciting environments

Understanding of long-term planning, turning points and interdependencies of cross functional projects.

Experience in Automotive & Industrial Sector

Desirable criteria

Experience and familiarity across broad sectors including Passenger vehicles, e.g. EV Cars and Busses, Commercial vehicles e.g. Fleets; Industrial; e.g. Trans National Accounts (TNA's) and emerging sectors; e.g. Data Centres