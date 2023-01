Responsible for exploring and developing new business opportunities, managing the successful development of offers, building strong and effective relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and project managing specific elements of strategic projects, whilst exercising a sound combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.

Job Purpose



This role will significantly contribute to transform the business and drive the 2nd wave of growth

This role is responsible for leading the assigned BD project/initiatives under Castrol China growth strategy to deliver the business growth projects.

Understand the mega trends and implications on automotive and energy industries broadly, able to identify and originate the opportunities to bring the strategy into implementation

Take lead on the designated project by working with the virtual project team consisting of multiple disciplines and functions, able to drive the project progress holistically and hold others to accountable for each workstream delivery.

Well understand the internal and external process of investment, M&A, JV set up, able to manage the critical path and interdependency to ensure the clear project delivery plan

Identify the sources of values for the project, develop the business case with support from the team, able to articulate the strategic values and commercial values clearly

Lead and manage the external negotiation, have good commercial judgement and analytic ability to manage the complexity and uncertainty, and recommend solutions and options

Manage the engagement with senior stakeholders externally and internally, able to handle the different priorities and land common interests

Work with wider internal teams including both local and global teams and functions, able to mobilize resources when required