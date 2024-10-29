Business Development Manager - Automotive Aftermarket Groups

Job summary

Customers & Products



Sales Group



We are hiring for a Business development Manager for our Automotive Aftermarket Groups who will be responsible to develop new business and provides Account Management for large regional and national Automotive Aftermarket groups.

The successful candidate in this role is responsible for developing new business and leading the successful development and implementation of account(s) strategy and offer development inclusive of integrated offers with wider bp entities. In addition, the BDM is responsible for short and long-term profitable growth associated with the assigned accounts.

This position requires demonstrated new business development, and key account management skills to secure profitable partnerships in aftermarket sales.

Key Accountabilities

Develop and implement strategic approach to Automotive Aftermarket, fit with customer’s strategy and objectives, likelihood of success and financial results.

Develop extensive Pipeline of new prospect and existing customer growth opportunities.

Develop comprehensive contact maps with large regional and national Automotive Aftermarket industry.

Develop, present, and recommend individual short and long-term account strategies and plans in region for Automotive Aftermarket Groups.

Deliver annual financial plans by achieving targets set for each account and total portfolio.

Close collaboration with Passenger Car Oils (PCO) Marketing & Technology teams to identify entry point of new business with Automotive Aftermarket Groups.

Ensure appropriate linkage to wider bp integrated offers to drive differentiation.

Monitor competitor activity in marketplace and recommend actions required to growth or defend business.

Forecast monthly for direct accounts as part of S&OP demand plan. Forecast process to include analysis and projection on base volume, incremental volumes, new products, and adjustments for gain-lost accounts.

Accountable to monitor in-month performance of accounts and to flag opportunities and vulnerabilities as part of the S&OP process.

Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE Standards.

Expertise with digital tools available to support Business Development management including Salesforce, Power BI,

Adopt and apply the Castrol approach which is a business where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to embrace change and challenge the status quo.

Decision Rights

Customer pricing within DOA

Financial performance of accounts (Volume, Turnover, Debtors)

Education: Bachelor’s degree or equivalent required.

Experience

Minimum of 7+ years of sales or sales management experience preferably selling products through Automotive Aftermarket Group s channel.

Automotive Aftermarket Group Proven Contact Map, Prospecting, Pipeline Development, and new business closure

Cross functional project management experience and working within multi-layers of an organization.

Experience in the execution of marketing programs. Experienced in the management of programs and offers.

Working knowledge of lubricants business preferred.

Must have a valid driver’s license.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. How much do we pay: 100-143K *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp. We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Deal Closing, Digital fluency, Industry Knowledge, Internal alignment, Lead Development, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation, Negotiation planning and preparation, New Business Development, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Value Selling



