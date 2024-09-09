Business Development Manager, Chinese OEM (Market Development Specialist - CN OEM)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Sales Group



About the Role

The purpose of this role is primarily to lead, develop, implement, and accelerate strategic partnership/business development to gain growth opportunity in Chinese OEM business to support energy transition agenda in Thailand.

Key Accountabilities

Actively participate in country strategy development by supporting, developing, implementing, and accelerating strategic partnership/business development to gain growth opportunity both in-year and long-term for Chinese OEM business.

Lead the effective integration of cross-functional activities which impact our ability to establish new business opportunity, as well as handle key relationship externally with existing/new partners & customers.

To achieve/exceed the Volume and GM targets for new business spaces in strategic channel, this includes the implementation of go-to-market strategy and coordinated offer within the channel.

To enhance Efficiency and Productivity – responsible for ensuring the company’s resources fully utilized for mutual benefit of the company and partners & customers.

Ensuring effective implementation of sales and marketing program on new business opportunity within strategic Chinese OEMs, this includes initiatives related to new product/brand/category introduction.

Actively participate and support integrated S&OP process that will gain high quality of forecasting, and demand planning on business.

To ensure full compliance to all HSSE & Ethics standard.

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Economics, Engineering or equivalent education (A post graduate degree would be value added!)

Language requirement : English, Thailand and Chinese (Proficient in spoken & written English, Thai and Chinese) as role is required to deal with local Thailand markets and Chinese OEMs.

Minimum 5-8 years in Sales or/and Business development

Exposure to B2B business (Strategic Customers)

Experience in Automotive is a plus

Excel and PowerPoint are necessary

Proven track record of performance delivery and value creation both internally & externally

Flexible to travel to work in up-country

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

• A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

• Possibility to join our social communities and networks

• Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

• Life and health insurance, medical care package

• And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations!



