Business Development Manager - (Digital Products)

We are looking for a top-tier Business Development Manager who will lead the development of Castrol SMR strategy in the Türkiye Ukraine Central Asia (TUCA) region and will build capacity/capability of distributors to meet Castrol's future needs in IWS, Castrol in Automotive Ecosystem and other segments!



Job Description:



We expect you to:

Develop online and offline hybrid offers through digital expertise.

Maintain operations expertise that would be gained from fleet operations or service operations.

Implement and support global SMR (service maintenance repair) strategy in TUCA region.

Develop and agree (both internally and externally) the annual Account plan for each Key Account in the area of responsibility ensuring these plans are aligned with the overall business strategy and any agreements with relevant strategic partners (BCS etc.) to accomplish organic growth and long-term company objectives.

Implement and lead "Castrol Auto Service" programme based on the agreed strategy.

Monitor performance of investments with support of Finance team and take required actions for underperforming cases.

Lead distributors to optimise their investment budget ensuring it will bring maximum value both for the distributor and Castrol.

Hire, lead, set metrics and carry out performance management of the Hunter team to win in IWS business and against competitors.

Implement IWS Sales Strategies in the Indirect Team overall strategy and bring the edge on the conversations representing the IWS segment in company.

Support DBMs for IWS network, lead and mentor distributor sales teams in IWS.



Key challenges:

Build up and sustain long term relationship (with contracts) with existing/new IWS chains.

Develop, localize, and lead value-added programmes in Türkiye with all stakeholders (marketing, indirect inorganic BDM, etc); implement B2B2C strategies and projects.

Conduct annual global marketing plans for branded IWS and IWS network with Local Marketing Unit; align strategy, lead activation in Türkiye.

Seek for new business development opportunities and activations in total IWS network.

Activate offer elements in a standard and excellent way throughout the network to improve customer experience in these points.

Acquire a detailed understanding of customer needs and requirements.

Benchmark the processes and performance of distributors in IWS & IWS chains segment. Share this with the internal partners to promote sharing of the lessons learned.

Coach and mentor the indirect sales team.

Coach and support DBMs and Distributor Sales Managers on value selling and negotiating focused on IWS segment.



We believe the successful candidate should have:

Minimum Graduate, a BA, engineer or equivalent degree would be a plus.

Minimum of 10 years’ experience in Automotive After Markets (Spare Parts).

Strong communication, account and partner management expertise.

Ability to work with big data bases and analyze/build dashboards.

Strong partnering and influencing skills.

Desire to work and communicate with multi-functional and sales teams.

Proficiency in Turkish and English.

Act as a role model for bp Values and Behaviours.

Lubricants experience and background in sales and/or marketing roles.

No obstacle to travel.



Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to creating an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



