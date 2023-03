-

Join our Team and advance your career as an Industrial Lubricants Business Development Manager for direct and indirect business! (English & Spanish speaking)

We are a global team at Castrol - bp, please, help us with submitting an English CV!

In this role You will:

• Be accountable for financial delivery – volume, turnover and cash results from the assigned key accounts

• Construct and understand the overall KA contact map; build strong relationship with senior management team through various event, meeting, and workshops

• Interact with regional sales and function team to deliver and modify the value proposition designed for the KAs (include but not limited to product, application, service, strategy alliance, co-development, and senior strategy partnership), and ultimately bring sustainable and profitable growth to Castrol Industrial

• Set growth target for each key account and highlight resource plan for the execution; develop and keep strategic account plan up to date

• Design milestone for each growth project with clear growth target; Project manage these milestones with high effectiveness by utilizing project management principles and engaging different stakeholders

• Communicate with both external and internal stakeholders on progress, barriers, and resource concerns; leverage resources to solve problems in order to move the project forward

• Stay informed about the industry trends, customer insight, and technology developments; communicate these findings properly through different channels to enhance total offer for key accounts and secure internal resources (including but not limited to new product development and total offer enhancement)

• Ensure all the business activities conform to BP’s code of conduct, country legislative requirements as well as BP strict Health, Safety and Environment policies

We have the following requirements:

• Degree in Chemical engineering or Mechanical engineering

• Fluent English and Spanish language skills

• Minimum of 5-7+ years of experience in Sales & marketing, including exposure to industrial product sales

• Proven experience in successfully managing customer relationships (large national and foreign accounts)

• Account strategy & business planning

• Negotiating value

• Internal functional navigation in the service of customer

• Confident customer relationship management

• Consultative selling skills

• Offer & Product knowledge