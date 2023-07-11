Business Development Manager, Hydrogen, AsPac

Job summary

As the Hydrogen Business Development Manager, you will work in an integrated multi-disciplinary team to play a pivotal role in developing hydrogen value chain agreements. In addition, as a senior member of the team you will also be required to define the team’s direction, set strategic objectives and oversee its execution. The successful candidate will be a member of the Asia Pacific Hydrogen and Carbon Capture & Storage Leadership Team reporting to the VP Hydrogen Australia & Asia Pacific. You will build and maintain strong interfaces within bp as well as externally with strategic partners and customers. The role requires strong leadership, commercial & negotiation skills, good understanding of technical processes & regulatory frameworks as well as good project management skills and the ability to work with different partners internally and externally.

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Originate new hydrogen projects by creating new supply opportunities, generating new customers, and developing offtake agreements.

Identify key partners, progress key commercial arrangements and build external stakeholder engagement / management.

Develop understanding of existing infrastructure and develop future opportunities to optimize the value chain.

Provide key hydrogen value chain commercial and negotiation skills to project teams to structure opportunities, manage risk and add/protect value.

Provide support for hydrogen value chain purchase and commercial negotiations, working closely with project teams and other entities and groups across bp.

Build and maintain effective working relationships with key internal stakeholders.

Maintain an active understanding and awareness of key hydrogen industry trends and their potential impact on bp’s interests.

Build the capability of the team to ensure that performance delivery is sustainable in the longer term and the team are motivated to continue to develop their capabilities.

ABOUT YOU:

Bachelor’s Degree in any engineering, science, technology, business or finance discipline.

Project management and technical experience and qualifications in the infrastructure elements (ports & shipping, power, transmission, storage & pipelines) is desirable.

A track record of leading successful negotiations and creating and managing commercial structures (ideally in hydrogen value chains or gas/renewable power).

Ability to grasp complex commercial, technical, policy information to produce concise strategic and commercial insights.

Prior experience in setting up and / or managing joint ventures.

Experience leading cross-functional teams, including different cultural environments and geographies.

Comfortable being part of and manage sub-sets of integrated multi-disciplinary team, working alongside other experts to meet project objectives.

Proven track record leading and executing in ambiguous and highly competitive environments.

An understanding of information barriers, potential conflicts of interest and competition restrictions and a practical approach to mitigating these risks.

Experience developing and managing external stakeholder relationships and publicly representing the business in external engagements.

Excellent skills in leadership, influencing and collaboration.

Excellent skills in written and oral communication; in particular, the ability to effectively explain the critical points of complex commercial issues to a diverse and often senior audience including policy makers and counter parties.

Knowledge and/or experience of deregulating markets.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand

WHY JOIN US?

Excellent work-life balance and flexible working arrangements.

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

12% superannuation.

Share options and fuel discounts.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



