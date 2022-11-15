Business Development Manager - Hydrogen (Pacific NW)

Job summary

Responsible for managing a team to deliver a broad range of business development activities, including technical and economic evaluation of potential projects, collaborating with teams to develop optimal development solutions, and project managing a range of strategic projects, exercising a strong combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve bp's growth objectives.

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. A career with bp is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our hydrogen projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.



About the role

As the Pacific Northwest Business Development Manager for hydrogen, you will work in a multi-disciplinary squad to help play a pivotal role in reshaping bp’s business. The squad activity will be at the heart of bp’s strategy implementation, driving growth through delivering new low carbon investments.



You will be responsible for leading and working within a mixed discipline commercial and technical squad to deliver the Pacific Northwest hydrogen project activities. The squad will be responsible for structuring commercial opportunities and delivering commercial agreements, securing partner and bp approvals.



You will be accountable for:

Lead commercial opportunities, working to create and develop the Pacific Northwest hydrogen project

Deliver key commercial agreements around opportunity formation

Work alongside the technical engineering team to develop and maintain project schedules and budgets ensuring project and commercial activity is aligned

Establish and manage relationships with potential partners and external stakeholders

Work closely with other parts of bp to secure additional supply or offtake agreements

Prepare and manage internal approvals for project

Support on ad-hoc commercial initiatives

Mentor and support team members

Ability to challenge conventional methods of working, examine multiple options and take on innovative & new solutions

Well-developed team working and interpersonal skills and ability to work in a diverse team with minimum guidance

Excellent organizational, planning, written and oral communication skills and ability to communicate effectively with decision-makers and non-specialists

Ability to build networks to enhance effectiveness and share knowledge, building trust and confidence to support efficient progress with action items

A bachelor’s degree (or equivalent) in engineering, science, technology, business or finance is required.Experience matters. A minimum of 15 years' experience of large integrated projects such as Hydrogen, LNG, gas and power projects. You will have experience leading projects at various stages of development, particularly early development. We are looking for someone who understands the steps required for development of projects from concept into operations.Other experience that are also important to have:Having exposure to and an understanding US energy markets, fuel value chains and/or power markets is advantageous to the role. In addition, having knowledge and/or experience of deregulating markets can be helpful.Why join usAt bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options (60/40 hybrid model), a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among!