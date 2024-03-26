Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Description:

Bp is striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. As part of this ambition, bp is looking to significantly grow its Hydrogen business. We are now seeking the Business Development Manager Infrastructure Hydrogen supporting the Australian Renewable Energy Hub (AREH) project. As a senior member of the team, you will play a pivotal role in developing the related infrastructure for power and hydrogen value chains, you will be required to define the team’s direction, set strategic objectives, and lead all aspects of its execution.

The successful candidate will be a member of the Asia Pacific Hydrogen and Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) Leadership Team reporting to the Australian Renewable Energy Hub (AREH) Project Director. You will build and maintain strong interfaces within bp as well as externally with strategic partners and customers.

The role requires strong leadership, commercial & negotiation skills, good understanding of technical processes & regulatory frameworks as well as good project management skills and experience working with different partners internally and externally.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Support the development of the required infrastructure for hydrogen projects by creating new value chains that enable supply projects and customers.

Identify key partners, progress key commercial arrangements and build external customer engagement / management.

Develop understanding of existing infrastructure and develop future opportunities to optimize the value chain (with initial focus on transmission, hydrogen and water pipelines and common use infrastructure).

Identify, assess and develop commercial growth opportunities, using a strong command of technical and economic evaluation and investment appraisal processes; provide succinct recommendations on agreement structures, risk mitigations and value optimization.

Develop strategies and the best operating models for each of the applicable Infrastructure elements across multiple projects (eg ports, power, transmission, pipelines).

Provide key value chain commercial and negotiation skills to project teams to structure opportunities, manage risk and add/protect value.

Provide support for power and hydrogen value chain purchase and commercial negotiations, working closely with project teams and other entities and groups across bp.

Maintain an active understanding and awareness of key hydrogen industry trends and their potential impact on bp’s interests.

ABOUT YOU:

Bachelor’s Degree in any engineering, science, technology, business or finance field, desirable.

Project management and technical experience and qualifications in the infrastructure elements (ports, power, transmission, storage & pipelines) will be a valuable asset.

Exposure to and an understanding of energy markets as well as experience of deregulating markets, desirable.

A track record of leading successful negotiations and, creating and managing commercial structures (ideally in hydrogen value chains and/or gas/renewable power).

Experience in developing and negotiating infrastructure access agreements and related tariff models and project finance (ideally in transmission and/or gas/water pipelines).

Ability to grasp complex commercial, technical, policy information to produce concise strategic and commercial insights.

Proven project management capability including leadership of multi-disciplinary teams, influencing and collaboration across different cultural environments and geographies.

Prior experience in setting up and / or managing joint ventures.

Proven track record leading and performing in ambiguous and highly competitive environments.

Experience developing and managing external stakeholder relationships and publicly representing the business in external engagements.

Excellent skills in written and oral communication; in particular, the ability to effectively explain the critical points of complex commercial issues to a diverse and often senior audience including policy makers and counter parties.

WHY JOIN US:

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include:

Flexible working arrangements.

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

12% superannuation.

Share options and fuel discounts.

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.