Entity:Gas & Low Carbon Energy
Strategic Planning & Business Development Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Bp is striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. As part of this ambition, bp is looking to significantly grow its Hydrogen business. We are now seeking the Business Development Manager Infrastructure Hydrogen supporting the Australian Renewable Energy Hub (AREH) project. As a senior member of the team, you will play a pivotal role in developing the related infrastructure for power and hydrogen value chains, you will be required to define the team’s direction, set strategic objectives, and lead all aspects of its execution.
The successful candidate will be a member of the Asia Pacific Hydrogen and Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) Leadership Team reporting to the Australian Renewable Energy Hub (AREH) Project Director. You will build and maintain strong interfaces within bp as well as externally with strategic partners and customers.
The role requires strong leadership, commercial & negotiation skills, good understanding of technical processes & regulatory frameworks as well as good project management skills and experience working with different partners internally and externally.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:
ABOUT YOU:
WHY JOIN US:
It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include:
Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint Venture Structuring, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding {+ 2 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.