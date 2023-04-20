Business Development Manager - Integrated Gas & Power

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.



We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero and improve people’s lives!

The Business Development Manager will support the delivery of the Integrated Gas & Power (IGP) growth strategy in Brazil. Reporting to the Vice President Brazil Growth for IGP will be responsible for maximizing the value of existing assets, exploring, and developing new business opportunities, managing the successful development of offers, building strong and effective relationships with appropriate partners and projects. Leading specific elements of strategic projects, whilst exercising a sound combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve bp's growth objectives.



Key accountabilities

Identify business development opportunities leveraging on existing assets, as well as with new partners and customers, using strong command of technical and economic evaluation and investment appraisal processes, actively researching target markets to assess all opportunities for growth.

Develop business cases and project development plans for the potential opportunities identified in Brazil Growth strategy.

Play a leading role of external negotiating teams with Joint Venture partners and counterparties.

Manage relationships with key stakeholders and bp's subject matter experts to influence the project development, ensuring alignment with our business needs and requirements.

Prepare project briefing papers and documents to seek internal support.

Conduct commercial analysis and identify the key risks and mitigation plans. Work with internal functions to understand any technical, commercial, legal, compliance or tax implications.

Collect and consolidate market intelligence establishing and enhancing business relationship with key local companies and run comprehensively analysis around the demand & supply balance in Brazil's gas and power market to identify potential new business opportunities and key market uncertainties and risks.

10+ years of business development and/or commercial experience in energy markets, primarily in gas and power businesses, with track record of delivery.

Deep commercial and financial competence with experience in leading negotiations.

Non-Operated Joint Venture exposure and experience negotiating and operating NOJV agreements.

Strong ability to build and maintain business relationships.

Deep understanding of Liquified Natural Gas terminal commercial operation and terminal usage agreement.

Ability to communicate clearly and effectively to influence partners and senior management.

Proficiency in English and Portuguese.

Demonstrated leadership skills, able to manage uncertainty and conflicting work priorities.

Great teammate, cross-cultural fluency, self-awareness and ability to work agile.

Self-starter, able to demonstrate inclusive and respectful behavior.

Able to work in an agile manner and act as integrator while building relationships with local bp teams, customers, suppliers, banks, partners, and governments.

Effective networker across all businesses and functions.

Bachelor's degree in any business, finance, engineering, science field or equivalent experience.Essential experience and Job Requirement