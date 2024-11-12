Business Development Manager - Motorcycle Oil

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we scale up investment in low carbon, focus our oil and gas production and make headway on reducing emissions. Our new strategy kickstarts a decade of delivery towards our #bpNetZero ambition.

bp manufactures and markets lubricants through the Castrol brand. Castrol is the pioneer of liquid engineering by developing the world's most advanced engine oils and fluids to keep the world moving. Our people are integral to our success. At Castrol, we promote a broad, diverse and high-performance culture in which every individual can grow and perform to the very best of their capabilities.

The Distributor Business Manager - Motorcycle Oil is responsible for the sales volume and scorecard performance of its assigned distributors focused on the motorcycle market. Accountable to drive results and performance, managing distributors’ national account delivery for fee performance, ensuring that product handling, quality and inventory levels are in line with Castrol’s guidelines. The role performs detailed plans and handles sales processes in the region with focus on acquisition of new customers using the indirect sales model.

Key accountabilities

Execute, accompany and manage the distributors under their charge, creating motorcycle route-to- market optimization proposals in partnership with local DBM (distributor sales manager)

Build a deep knowledge of the market in which Castrol operates and explore the potential of the region in order to increase sales volume and attract new customers

Monitor the Scorecard metrics and performance of distributors and direct accounts to flag opportunities and vulnerabilities. Accountable for sales results building and implementing action plans when performance is not at target, identifying actions to close gaps

Conduct monthly robust review of key prospects and accounts at risk with staff, reporting gain and lost account results internally. Ensuring accuracy is maintained and accounts receivables are current and update to date

Sales forecasting in a monthly basis as part of region’s demand plan. Analysing and protecting base volume, incremental volumes, new products and adjustments for gain-lost accounts

Support Castrol Branded Workshop offers and company’s approach on direct and indirect sales efforts, ensuring distributors´ understanding. Guaranteeing that distributors follows all HSSE, Product Quality, Brand and Ethical standards

Share with the marketing team competitive threats and trends

Use effectively the Salesforce Customer Relationship Management tools to handle the account relationships. Building sustainable partnerships throughout the customer organization and within Castrol

Job requirements

Bachelors´ degree in business, finance, marketing or any related field

5 to 8 years of experience in sales, managing distributors. Indirect sales experience in the lubricant industry and in the motorcycle market can be a big plus

Proven cross functional project management experience, working in a multi-layer organization

Strong knowledge in the execution of marketing programs and offers

Positive relationship management, leadership, and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build and maintain relationships with diverse customers and stakeholders

Proficiency in English level will be great

Experience with Salesforce, Power BI, Tableau, and/or TurfView is desirable

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, meal vouchers, annual cash bonus, pension plan and many others benefits!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Development, Commercial Acumen, Customer Profitability, Customer Relationships, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Distribution Marketing, Indirect Sales, Indirect Sales Channels, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Optimization, Partner relationship management, Sales, Sales Channel Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Strategic Selling, Territory Management



Legal Disclaimer:

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.