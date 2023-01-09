Business Development Manager - Project

Job summary

Responsible for co-ordinating sales activities for strategically important Key Accounts, delivering the strategic plan to meet the business' growth aspirations and supporting the development of key account sales strategies to maximise profitability and sales opportunities. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

Job Purpose

The purpose of this role is primarily to lead, develop, implement, and accelerate strategic partnership/business development project to capture growth opportunity in new market space leveraging strength of Castrol brand & workshop network toward service & maintenance ambition together with support energy transition agenda in Thailand.



Key Accountabilities

Actively participate in country strategy development by supporting, developing, implementing, and accelerating strategic partnership/business development to capture growth opportunity both in-year and long-term.

Manage and ensure the effective integration of cross-functional activities/projects for both country and global level which impact our ability to establish new business opportunity.

Engage and manage key relationship professionally with existing/new partners & customers and able to support customer mapping at VP / GM level .

To achieve/exceed the Volume and GM targets for new business spaces – responsibility not limited to sell-in volume/value only but also be responsible for sell-out volume/value in strategic channel, this includes the implementation of go-to-market strategy and integrated offer within the channel.

Maximize Efficiency and Productivity – responsible for ensuring the company’s resources fully utilized for mutual benefit of the company and parnters/customers, maximizing the customer facing and selling efforts through the lowest cost to serve.

Ensure effective implementation of sales and marketing program on new business opportunity within targeted channel, this includes initiatives related to new product/brand/category introduction.

Lead and supervise sales team both B2C and B2B indirectly to drive project executions in the market.

Actively participate and support integrated S&OP process that will gain high quality of forecasting, and demand planning on new business .

Ensure full compliance to all HSSE (Health, Safety, Security and Environment) & Ethics standard. The appropriate training and education program will need to be implemented with regular HSSE audits.

Experience