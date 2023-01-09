Business Development Manager - Project

Responsible for co-ordinating sales activities for strategically important Key Accounts, delivering the strategic plan to meet the business' growth aspirations and supporting the development of key account sales strategies to maximise profitability and sales opportunities. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.
Job Purpose
The purpose of this role is primarily to lead, develop, implement, and accelerate strategic partnership/business development project to capture growth opportunity in new market space leveraging strength of Castrol brand & workshop network toward service & maintenance ambition together with support energy transition agenda in Thailand.
Key Accountabilities