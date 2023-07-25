Business Development Manager

Job summary

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too! Role Synopsis Our Retail Business is our customer-facing operation providing integrated energy management services to commercial and industrial, power generation, and retail supply customers. The primary function of this role will be to offer our complete suite of services to energy-intensive retail customers, from energy supply and hedging, on-site generation management, a full suite of sustainability product and demand response capabilities. Focused on service, we created a digital integrated platform and customer interface that allows transparent views into energy portfolios and invoices, market prices, analytics and weather.

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too!Role SynopsisOur Retail Business is our customer-facing operation providing integrated energy management services to commercial and industrial, power generation, and retail supply customers. The primary function of this role will be to offer our complete suite of services to energy-intensive retail customers, from energy supply and hedging, on-site generation management, a full suite of sustainability product and demand response capabilities. Focused on service, we created a digital integrated platform and customer interface that allows transparent views into energy portfolios and invoices, market prices, analytics and weather.



Job Description:

Responsibilities

Develop and maintain relationships with generation developers, risk-management counterparties, and retail end-user clients in coordination with bp wholesale origination, mid-marketing, retail sales and business development teams

Facilitate customer interface, communication, relationship management across bp commercial and operational personnel

Originate and champion energy structured transactions with bp’s retail clients

Lead the product development and creation efforts in order to maintain a competitive product offering

Lead transactions through bp’s internal governance protocol

Ensure 100% compliance with bp’s business transaction policies when structuring products or transactions with clients

Strive to improve existing process to enhance standards and grow business. Identify and address control gaps in the procedures and business practices and aim at closing gaps

In conjunction with the bp’s Credit Team, monitor customer compliance within agreements

Requirements & Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree required

A minimum of 5 years of progressively responsible experience in an energy management team at a corporation or institution dealing with wholesale and retail strategies, utility or retailer, renewable project developer, or electricity consulting firm

Comprehensive understanding of wholesale and retail energy markets, renewable energy development and financing, and corporate energy procurement strategies

Experience with structured finance products and banking mechanisms

Demonstrate ability to consistently produce P&L

Consistent record of innovation, creativity and success in closing customer business

Able to understand and adjust to changing market conditions

Why Join Us

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.