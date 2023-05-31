Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Business Development Manager

Business Development Manager

Business Development Manager

  • Location CN: Shanghai Office
  • Travel required Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
  • Job category Strategic Planning &amp; Business Development Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ057842
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Responsible for exploring and developing new business opportunities, handling the successful development of offers, building strong and effective relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and project leading specific elements of strategic projects, whilst exercising a sound combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group


Job Summary:

Responsible for exploring and developing new business opportunities, handling the successful development of offers, building strong and effective relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and project leading specific elements of strategic projects, whilst exercising a sound combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.


Job Description:

Job Purpose
 

  • This role is responsible for leading the assigned BD project/initiatives under Castrol China growth strategy to deliver the business growth projects.
  • This role will significantly contribute to transform the business and drive the 2nd wave of growth


Key Accountabilities:

  • Understand the mega trends and implications on automotive and energy industries broadly, able to identify and originate the opportunities to bring the strategy into implementation
  • Take lead on the designated project by working with the virtual project team consisting of multiple fields and functions, able to drive the project progress holistically and hold others to accountable for each workstream delivery.
  • Well understand the internal and external process of investment, M&A, JV set up, able to lead the critical path and interdependency to ensure the clear project delivery plan
  • Identify the sources of values for the project, develop the business case with support from the team, able to articulate the strategic values and commercial values clearly
  •  Lead and handle the external negotiation, have good commercial judgement and analytic ability to manage the complexity and uncertainty,  and recommend solutions and options
  • Lead the engagement with senior partners externally and internally, able to handle the different priorities and land common interests
  • Work with wider internal teams including both local and global teams and functions, able to mobilize resources when required
  • Take do-learn-do approach, quickly learn new things and identify the critical control points with support from subject matter experts

Requirements:

  • Minimum bachelor’s degree from an accredited university, an MBA or higher degree would be valuable.
  • More than 10 years of commercial experience in a matrix organization with track record of delivery of business development, preferably for merger & acquisition  
  • Good knowledge and experience about investment, familiar on economic evaluation methodology
  • Experience of strategic planning or project management is helpful
  • Key account management, negotiation experience with senior partners
  • Team leader experience is crucial to lead a virtual team
  • Strong leadership, good interpersonal and influence skills  
  • Proven commercial skills and investment knowledge, able to identify and develop values to business quickly
  • Strong ownership to drive project delivery
  • Strong analytical skills, sound financial modelling and economic evaluation knowledge 
  • Ability for planning and prioritization, structure thinking, able to deal with complexity and ambiguity
  • Proficient English in written and spoken

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic background, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.


Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp