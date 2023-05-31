Business Development Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Responsible for exploring and developing new business opportunities, handling the successful development of offers, building strong and effective relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and project leading specific elements of strategic projects, whilst exercising a sound combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose



This role is responsible for leading the assigned BD project/initiatives under Castrol China growth strategy to deliver the business growth projects.

This role will significantly contribute to transform the business and drive the 2nd wave of growth



Key Accountabilities:

Understand the mega trends and implications on automotive and energy industries broadly, able to identify and originate the opportunities to bring the strategy into implementation

Take lead on the designated project by working with the virtual project team consisting of multiple fields and functions, able to drive the project progress holistically and hold others to accountable for each workstream delivery.

Well understand the internal and external process of investment, M&A, JV set up, able to lead the critical path and interdependency to ensure the clear project delivery plan

Identify the sources of values for the project, develop the business case with support from the team, able to articulate the strategic values and commercial values clearly

Lead and handle the external negotiation, have good commercial judgement and analytic ability to manage the complexity and uncertainty, and recommend solutions and options

Lead the engagement with senior partners externally and internally, able to handle the different priorities and land common interests

Work with wider internal teams including both local and global teams and functions, able to mobilize resources when required

Take do-learn-do approach, quickly learn new things and identify the critical control points with support from subject matter experts

Requirements:

Minimum bachelor’s degree from an accredited university, an MBA or higher degree would be valuable.

More than 10 years of commercial experience in a matrix organization with track record of delivery of business development, preferably for merger & acquisition

Good knowledge and experience about investment, familiar on economic evaluation methodology

Experience of strategic planning or project management is helpful

Key account management, negotiation experience with senior partners

Team leader experience is crucial to lead a virtual team

Strong leadership, good interpersonal and influence skills

Proven commercial skills and investment knowledge, able to identify and develop values to business quickly

Strong ownership to drive project delivery

Strong analytical skills, sound financial modelling and economic evaluation knowledge

Ability for planning and prioritization, structure thinking, able to deal with complexity and ambiguity

Proficient English in written and spoken

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic background, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

