Business Development Manager

Responsible for supporting the exploration and development of new business opportunities, contributing to the successful development of offers, building relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and supporting execution of strategic projects, whilst exercising a combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting the exploration and development of new business opportunities, contributing to the successful development of offers, building relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and supporting execution of strategic projects, whilst exercising a combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.



Job Description:

Job Purpose



Manage the daily sales job and accountable for the top line KPIs and implementation of major sales and marketing activities

Manage the daily sales job and accountable for the top line KPIs and implementation of major sales and marketing activities

Manage the daily sales job and accountable for the top line KPIs and implementation of major sales and marketing activities

This role develops and implements the account strategy to achieve long / short term business objectives

This role develops and implements the account strategy to achieve long / short term business objectives

This role develops and implements the account strategy to achieve long / short term business objectives



Key Accountabilities:



Develop a strategic approach and business development plan for each agreed Industrial Global Account prospect. These business development plans will be fully aligned to the overall Industrial business strategy and should be built around and feed into the product and service development agenda for the industry growth sector. Plans will be fully compliant to both Castrol’s and customers HSSE and Ethical and compliance standards and will be focused on delivering Volume, Turn Over & GM growth in line with the business strategy and short- and long-term business performance plan.

Ensure all key stakeholders critical to delivery of the plan are identified and ensure they are all fully aligned to the plan and committed to support the implementation where needed.

Lead the process for large tenders & projects across the globe in the respective customer portfolio and work closely alongside regional, cluster and local account management and offer development teams to ensure the appropriate focus and support is provided to the prospect account to deliver significant sustainable customer value and maximize long term sustainable profitability.

Lead the build of a robust sales pipeline and deliver together with the respective NKAMs new profitable business to Castrol

Support the strategy implementation and pipeline delivery to all the Industrial Global Accounts located in the relative geographical region

Design milestone for each growth project with clear growth target; Project manage these milestones with high effectiveness by utilizing project management principles and engaging different stakeholders

Monitor of the market & sector insights, competitor actions, new market trends and opportunities in the Industrial strategic focused segments

Keep informed about the industry trend, customer insight, and technology developments; communicate these findings properly through different channel so to enhance the total offer for the TNAs and secure internal resources (include but not limited to new product development and total offer enhancement)

Coordinate overall tasks with other bp entities (fuels, Automotive products) to meet assigned targets for Industrial in new upcoming innovation trends (BEV, HPL)

Be an active member of the Industrial GAM network to share best practices and accelerate delivery of strategy