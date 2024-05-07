Business Development Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

The Gas Growth team is here to help advance low carbon energy solutions by developing new gas opportunities which can help the world transition from higher carbon energy sources such as coal. They are responsible for leading the optimization of bp’s natural gas portfolio, including global gas business development. Accountabilities include:

Developing commercial solutions and delivering commercial agreements to monetise upstream gas (e.g. negotiating production sharing agreements, joint operating agreements, gas sales agreements, gas transportation and processing agreements etc.) and ensuring regulatory engagement.

Optimising bp’s gas portfolio including screening, origination and high-grading of new gas value chain opportunities.

Structuring and managing contractual flexibility, enhancing and protecting value in bp gas portfolio (e.g. re-negotiations and gas price reviews).

Continuously challenging existing business models and seeking innovative ways to access and monetize advantaged gas.

Developing and maintaining relationships with key stakeholders including hosts governments, National Oil Companies (NOCs), and competitors.

Ensuring integration of equity gas growth options and Low Carbon Energy options.

The Gas Growth team works with Projects (P&O), Hydrogen & CCUS and Trading & Shipping teams to develop optimal solutions to reduce emissions from new gas projects.

You will be a key member of the Gas Growth New Opportunities Team reporting into the VP of New Opportunities with a particular focus on Trinidad and its gas/ Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG value chain).

Provide key gas and LNG commercial structuring and negotiation skills to monetise and add/protect value.

Develop and maintain relationships with key stakeholders including host government, NOC, and competitors in the region.

Gas origination and deal delivery - identify, screen and gain new gas opportunities working closely with VP New Opportunities and other relevant entities and functions.

Be a key attendee at the region’s Finance Leadership Team meetings to drive close activity integration and awareness, provide advice and guidance on contract management/interpretation issues, and support development of people in the wider Finance team.

Build and maintain effective working relationships with key internal stakeholders, including T&S, IGP, RC&S, P&O, I&E and Regions

Maintain an active understanding and awareness of key gas industry trends, markets and their potential impact on bp’s interests.

Education: Finance, technical or numerical degree or equivalent experience

Practical experience in one of the key areas: lead contract negotiations, created commercial structures and/or managed joint ventures (in gas value chains) or developed and/or negotiated LNG agreements. Able to proactively identify commercial risks and manage them through project development.

Excellent skills in leadership, influencing and collaboration.

Experience of delivering multiple projects concurrently and effective prioritization, project management.

Experience in delivering in cross functional teams.

Excellent skills in written and oral communication; in particular, the ability to effectively explain the critical points of complex commercial issues to a diverse and often senior audience including Government officials and counter parties.

Understanding of global energy markets, in particular the role of natural gas and its connection with other commodity markets.

Understanding of the full gas deal lifecycle, extracting commercial value from projects/deals, utilising commercial judgement around appropriate risk/reward, finding the most efficient solutions and devising negotiation strategies.

Deep understanding of Gas Sales and or LNG Agreements and contractual frameworks and negotiations.

An understanding of information barriers, potential conflicts of interest and competition restrictions and a practical approach to mitigating these risks.

Demonstrated ability to adhere to control and compliance requirements and supportive of a culture of compliance across the team.

Strong ability to self-manage multiple projects.

Knowledge and/or experience of deregulating markets, developing countries.

A wide internal network of contacts.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% from the office and 40% from home.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



