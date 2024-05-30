Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Sales Group



Data Center cooling is a strategically important, fast-growing business area for Castrol. With our advanced immersion cooling technology, we aim to transform the industry by driving the adoption of immersion cooling as a pathway to sustainable data center operation aligned with bp’s Net Zero ambitions.

As the Data Center Business Development Manager you are responsible for developing new customer and partnership opportunities for the data center cooling market, building a robust customer pipeline. You will be reporting to the Global EV & Growth Unit, co-located with the PU team. You will be the local champion, responsible for developing Castrol’s immersion cooling business in the US which serves as a lead market for the industry globally. Therefore, the role involves you working with global markets and sharing standard processes. You will have a particular focus on growing Castrol’s business in the immersion cooling fluid market for data center and edge applications in agile and innovative ways requiring creativity, willingness to challenge the status-quo, a self-starter mentality and leadership skills to strengthen the team.

Be the local SME and champion for the growth territory, engaging, aligning and energizing key partners in the PU and supporting functions.

Lead immersion cooling business development efforts in the US, building a robust customer pipeline and lead customer and partners along the full buying journey delivering strong growth for Castrol.

Lead development of new partnerships with regional immersion cooling players and support of partnerships with global companies

Work closely with the PU to develop the business case, marketing plans and sales plans.

Transfer internal and external standard process from other markets and share local best practice with the global organization.

Champion the new business area within the PU and transfer knowledge to existing sales teams, serving as a leader for this opportunity.

Build strong customer and market understanding relevant to the market to ensure customer-focus in all commercial activities.

Bring strong commercial skill and a business development approach to the program, helping to ensure profitable, material, long-term growth.

Represent Castrol within relevant industry groups and extent Castrol industry network.

Support global offer development and local offer deployment in the immersion cooling territory.

Accomplished, results-focused professional having 7 years of experience in channel management, account management, and business development in Data Center market and SPC.

Experience with Data Centers and /or cooling systems

Experience working with the IT supply chain.

Proven track record generating tangible commercial opportunities within the IT infrastructure industry.

Understands the interaction of all aspects of the business from finance, operations, logistics, sales, marketing, and customer service at all levels of the organization.

Talent for coordinating interdepartmental functions and cross-functional teams to exceed targeted objectives. Autonomous, entrepreneurial and team spirit oriented.

High School Diploma with a minimum of 10 years’ relevant experience

Experience in commercial roles focused on generating growth within an offer development, commercial development, business development or innovation/start-up context.

Strong knowledge and well-developed networks in data center / IT industry, ideally within facility and cooling solutions for data centers

Ability to develop, maintain and build new relationships with customers, OEMs and Industry bodies.

Ability to present persuasive offers to senior level management within the customer’s business.

Track record of delivery – bringing new concepts or offers to customers or driving change in an organization.

IT solution architecture experience desired

Bachelors’ Degree

Experience in dealing with uncertainties.

Experience in managing small high-performance teams.

How much do we pay (Base)? $ 131,000.00 - 243,000.00

Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 15-30 days of vacation. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



