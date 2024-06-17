This role is eligible for relocation within country

Customers & Products



Sales Group



About Castrol India ! Castrol India, a key player in the global lubricant industry, operates under the bp Group, a major global energy company. Publicly listed in India, Castrol excels in automotive, industrial, and marine lubricants, with a century of market leadership. Our robust presence includes three blending plants, 330 distributors, and 100,000+ retail outlets. We cultivate limitless success, offering employees a multifaceted learning environment and opportunities. Here, you can develop your expertise or pursue a general management track. Be part of our legacy of encouraging top talent for leadership roles with the bp group, both in India and worldwide. Visit www.castrol.co.in for more. We are currently looking for Business Development Manager in Pune. More details below: The primary accountability will be to develop a detailed understanding of the high potential sectors, acquire new customers through a structured go-to-market plan and incubate them in the initial phase. This role will also develop and implement a step-out growth to achieve medium / short term business objectives. The incumbent will be responsible for bringing in new business from core sectors like Auto and Ancillaries (Tier 1&2) , Metal , Machine Manufacturing in addition to other growth sectors like Aerospace, Defence, Electronics, Space (ISRO), Vendors of ISRO, EVs, Large Government sectors, etc. Since the incumbent will play an integral part in supporting the growth agenda of Industrial business, there will be need to work very closely with the Industrial leadership team to deliver on the same. Key Accountabilities Develop and implement a robust customer expansion plan in the assigned geography.

Proactively seek and identify new business opportunities through market mapping, targeted outreach, customer contact mapping, networking and industry events, OEM relations, seminars etc.

Interact with regional sales & Technical team to deliver and modify the value proposition crafted for the identified accounts (include but not limited to product, application, service) and ultimately bring balanced and profitable growth to Castrol Industrial

Maintain a robust sales pipeline, regularly updating Salesforce with accurate and current information on leads and opportunities.

Analyse competitor activities to strategically position Castrol as a market leader.

Accountable for financial delivery – Volume, Turnover and Cash results from the assigned territories and Segments

Connect with both external and internal customers on progress, barriers, and concerns if any; be resourceful to leverage relations to tackle problems so as to move the projects forward.

Ensure all the business activities conform to BP’s code of conduct, country legislative requirements as well as BP strict Health, Safety and Environment policies Job Holder Requirements ! Education Minimum: Engineering Graduate preferably Mechanical, Auto, Production, Mechatronics, etc., An MBA or equivalent degree would be an added value. Experience Significant sales management experience of handling a large territory or channel.

Experience working in a matrix organization with complex customer interface.

Well-rounded business experience to be able to implement cross functional plans.

Experience in dealing with multiple important stakeholders both within and outside the organization.

Experience in dealing with key accounts and large, complex customers.

Strong negotiation and persuasion abilities to secure profitable deals.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills with the ability to articulate complex solutions clearly.

Ability to collaborate with cross functional teams like technical services, marketing.

Familiarity with core industrial sectors mentioned above in addition to Aerospace, Defence, Electronics, Space (ISRO), Vendors of ISRO, EVs, Large Government sectors, etc.,

Understand market dynamics including key players, and emerging trends.

Flexibility of adaption to the dynamic business needs and company strategies. Skills & Proficiencies ! Hunting / Business Development Skills – Expert

Key Account Management - Skilful

Account strategy & business planning – Expert

Negotiating Value – Skilful

Internal functional navigation in the service of customer – Skilful

Customer relationship management - Skilful

Consultative selling skills – Skilful

Offer & Product knowledge – Competitive. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



This position is not available for remote working



