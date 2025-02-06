Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we scale up investment in low-carbon, focus our oil and gas production and make headway on reducing emissions. Our new strategy kickstarts a decade of delivery towards our #bpNetZero ambition.

BP manufactures and markets lubricants through the Castrol brand, technology and relationships. Castrol is the pioneer of liquid engineering by developing the world's most advanced engine oils and fluids to keep the world moving. Our people are integral to our success. At Castrol, we promote a broad, diverse and high-performance culture in which every individual can grow and perform to the very best of their capabilities.

The Business Development Manager will be accountable to the South America game changer projects, focused on the agreed must win battles. As part of the Country Leadership Team, the position has will manage and be responsible for multiple strategic projects which will support the business ambitious transformation and growth agenda. Will have a key role in supporting the Country Manager to make strategic decisions for the business based on deep market and new opportunities' analysis.

Key accountabilities

Support the development of business & gap analysis

Consolidation of commercial & marketing critical metrics to provide business insights

Development of strategic & annual plans with all business partners and quarterly follow up

Responsible to enable and accelerate must win battle plans in the region

Supports the identification of areas for improvement & new business opportunities to lead business growth



Essential criteria and job requirements

Bachelors degree in Business, Economy, Engineering or any related field

Minimum 10 years of experience in Marketing, Commercial and/or Finance positions. Previous working experience in new business development is a must and start-ups and new endeavors is desirable.

Solid understanding of the business environment: sales processes, supply management, p&l, budgeting, marketing and consumer analysis

Advanced English proficiency

Strong knowledge and skillful in Excel

Additional criteria

Strong leadership to manage large and small groups and lead by influence

Very strong analytical skills to identify business opportunities and market gaps generating strong and powerful insights

Make decisions in the short term, without jeopardizing the long term.

Generalist, strategic, and integrated business view, being able to understand full scenario and connect the dots

Entrepreneurial approach with the right balance between “challenge & frame”

Tracks project progress against schedule and monitors against quality standards to deliver them in scope and on budget.

Takes the initiative to identify new ways of working and propose changes to improve process.

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, meal vouchers, annual cash bonus, pension plan and many others benefits!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate and will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process and to perform crucial job functions.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



