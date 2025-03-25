Business Development Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

The purpose of this role is primarily to develop, implement, and accelerate business development to capture growth opportunity of New Market (OEM FWS & BWS), as well as recruit & develop new distributor to win growing sectors in alignment with Korea Auto growth strategy (MWB). The role is accountable for the delivery of top-lines and building sales fundamental to drive profitable & sustainable growth for the channel.

Key Accountabilities:

To achieve/exceed the Volume, GM, and overdue targets for New market (OEM FWS & BWS) & distributor, this includes the implementation of route-to-market strategy and integrated offer within the channel.

Actively participate in country strategy development by developing, implementing, and accelerate the business development to win new business opportunity both in-year and long-term

Lead the development of distributor business plan for new markets and may possible to recruit new distributor to win growing sectors in alignment with Korea Auto growth strategy (MWB).

Execute the development and implementation of prospecting and pipelines process (SFO)

Actively participate into S&OP process that will gain high quality of forecasting, and demand planning

Ensure the effective implementation of sales fundamentals and marketing programs, this includes initiatives related to Increase #of coverage, new product development, brand building, and channel activation program

Build business relationships externally with distributors, customers, partners (both existing & new)

Manage the effective integration of cross-functional activities, as well as manage internal stakeholder

To improve efficiency and productivity - responsible for ensuring the company’s resources fully utilized for mutual benefit of the company and customers, maximizing the customer facing and selling efforts through the lowest cost to serve.

To ensure full compliance to all HSSE & Ethics standard – responsible for clear communication and raising the awareness of HSSE to team, customers, and partners.

Experience & Background:

Significant experience in customer facing role(s) (sales/business development).

Exposure to B2C and B2B business (distributor management/straegic customer (KAM)/sales management).

Significant sales management experience of handling a large territory or channel.

Experience working in a matrix organization with complex customer interfaces.

Well-rounded business experience to be able to implement cross functional plans.

Strong people leadership experience.

Experience leading key accounts and large, complex customers

Flexible to travel to work in up-country and new market

Demonstrated track record of performance delivery and value creation both internally & externally

Experience handling large /complex customers, including contract management

Experience in navigating multiple collaborator relationships internally especially legal, finance, ethics, etc

Skills & Competencies:

Skills: Adaptive & Agile leadership, Communication, Negotiation, Channel management, Digital innovation, Leading transformation.

Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding.

Customer segmentation and channel management.

Understanding of customer profitability & value chains.

Customer relationship management.

Astute contract management & negotiation skills.

Command of English Language.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp's recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



