Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

Bp is looking for Business Development Manager-RTM New Market to support the assigned BD focus area/channel/stream under the PU’s BD strategy to achieve the desired significant and sustainable business growth with both short-term and long-term financial impact and responsible for developing and implementing Route to Market strategies to optimize sales channels, drive revenue growth, and enhance customer satisfaction through strategic partnerships and operational efficiency

Why join to our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.

Key Accountabilities:

Develop the project working plan through the entire process to ensure the set target for the assigned focus area/channel/stream can be achieved.

Conduct in depth market analyses where Castrol has no footprint, develop insights and support PU Leadership Team on key decisions by providing relevant data and facts. Conduct market research, customer behavior analysis, and competitive benchmarking to identify new sales opportunities.

Responsible for Project Documentation Management, including Meeting Minutes, project documents preparation i.e. PIP, DSP, regular review pack to project steering committee or governance board etc.

Able to engage external stakeholders; participate relevant external meetings and negotiations etc., contribute to key deal terms development.

Work with relevant functions/teams to provide support on financial evaluation, economic analysis etc.

Analyze current and potential sales channels to develop effective Route to Market (RTM) strategies tailored to the lubricants industry, create and execute strategic business plans.

Lead initiatives to increase sales volumes and revenue and manage projects that create synergies across channels and meet sales objectives.

Ensure effective communication and coordination with internal teams and business partners.

Education:

Minimum bachelor’s degree from an accredited university, an MBA or higher degree would be value added.

Experience:

Minimum 5 years of experience in Route to Market, Indirect/Direct Sales or Business Development within the lubricants or related industries

Significant relevant business experience in a matrix organization with track record of delivery of business development

Sound knowledge of own technical discipline with wide understanding of market trends

Network of local resources to develop business opportunities is a strong plus

Skills & Competencies:

Hands-on skills in planning and executing new business initiatives

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to interpret market data and develop actionable insights Able to manage sophisticated negotiations with external partners.

Strategic thinking with the ability to manage both short-term objectives and long-term growth initiatives

Strong communication and influence skills, with fluent both written and spoken English

Ability to work in a matrix organization with complex internal interfaces.

Ability to work in rapidly changing environment, and prioritize duties accordingly







Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

