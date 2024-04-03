Business Development Manager - SEIMEA

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Description:

Join bp as Business Development Manager – Southern Europe, India, Middle East & Africa

About role itself:

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition. This is a key role to drive strategic growth for bp aviation in the Southern Europe, India, Middle East and Africa region by leading major business and offer development activities and developing the opportunity pipeline of the region consistent with the aviation strategy.

Key Accountabilities:

> Lead and coordinate Aviation Business Development agenda for aviation in the region. .

> Evaluate Aviation new market entries/growth opportunities by defining the right business models and deal structures as well as developing the right partnerships to enable this. This includes building trusting partnerships, working closely with regional teams and functions, especially with CS&O, to enable a successful implementation of the business models and transferring the business management when entering “Business as usual” to relevant Asset teams.

> Work together with the Regional LT and Finance/Performance teams to analyze and recommend portfolio optimization within the Region and build a robust investment/TCC criteria model for portfolio choices.

> Provide mentoring and support to the wider Region team working on smaller local business development opportunities.

> Support sustainability team with regional insights, advocacy and concept development of sustainability offers

Education:

> Bachelor or equivalent professional qualification.

> An MBA or higher degree would be helpful.

Experience:

> Proven ability with commercial, operational, business and JV management responsibilities, ideally in aviation for good understanding of value pools.

> Proven record in leading negotiations with external collaborators, and delivering multi-functional projects. Creative and analytical, with commercial competence and flexibility.

> Experience in indirect influencing of teams and coordinating wide range of customers.

> Creative and analytical, with commercial competence and flexibility.

> Experience in region, preferably with track record of delivery of business development.

> Experience delivering multiple projects concurrently and effective prioritisation.

> Conducive if the individual has a well-connected network to develop organic and inorganic business opportunities.

> Passion and curiosity about bp’s net zero and sustainability mission.

Skills & Proficiencies:

Commercial business development

Competitor, industry and customer focus

Project management and Financial management

Hands-on skills in planning and driving collaboratively, for new businesses, partnerships, investments, and divestments.

Daring attitude, running negotiations at senior level, strong communication and influencing.

Ability to work in a matrix organization with sophisticated interfaces

At bp, we recognize and support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint Venture Structuring, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



