Business Development Manager - South America

Customers & Products



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Air bp is one of the world's largest aviation fuel products and services suppliers. In 2019 we supplied over 6.7 billion gallons of aviation fuel, fuelling over 7,000 flights per day at over 800 locations in more than 55 countries – that’s more than five planes a minute.

Our many customers include commercial airlines, aircraft and helicopter operators, business jet operators, private pilots, the military, as well as aviation authorities, into plane operators, general aviation airfield and FBOs and national oil companies. They all rely on us when it comes to fuelling planes for flights that keep people flying safely around the world.

Air bp’s vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for our customers. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.

To meet our customer’s needs, this role will develop, support, and execute the business development of supply infrastructure and commercialization strategies in Brazil and South America. It will evaluate new solutions to meet volume growth opportunities, market entries and exits and help define the right business models and deal structures. In addition, this role is responsible for developing the right external partnerships to enable this, including supporting contractual negotiations.

Identifying and assessing forthcoming business opportunities supporting the customer growth plan and in line with the annual plan

Business Case development around airport investment, pre-airfield, supply points, location development.

Understand the aviation landscape in the region.

Originate and negotiate new strategic partnerships, within existing footprints as well as new.

Originate growth options for new markets within Brazil and through new country entry.

Work closely with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) team to support initiatives related to South America.

Inorganic opportunity evaluations.

Central coordinator bringing Subject Matter Experts together on assumptions, sources of values, risks, collaborate with finance and economic modeling and functional assurance.

Bachelor of Business Administration or business related.

10+ years of business development and/or commercial experience in aviation, oil & gas, and/or chemical companies.

Experience in infrastructure, logistics or supply chain business development and negotiations.

Commercial acumen gained in an operational or business planning environment.

Positive relationship management and interpersonal skills to build relationships with diverse customers and stakeholders.

Negotiating skills contributing to business success.

Experience in working with multifunctional teams and doing business in region – understand market dynamics.

Project management experience will be great.

Fluent written and spoken Portuguese and English. Spanish will be fantastic.

Excellent commercial and business judgement skills.

Analytical and financially literate.

Ability to challenge status quo and develop strategic insights.

Great teammate, recognizing and acknowledging the contribution of others.

Ability to work co-operatively with an international team (multi-cultured & multi-lingual).

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



