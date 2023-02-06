Site traffic information and cookies

Business Development Manager System Integration, Offshore Wind (m/f/d)

  • Location Flexible - Flexible - Flexible
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Strategic Planning &amp; Business Development Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145218BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Your tasks:

  • Development and definition of energy systems integration offering for purposes of offshore wind tender projects, including all technical and commercial information required to support the business case and bid documentation
  • Evaluation and assessment of government initiatives and tender criteria related to integration of offshore wind projects within the energy system, environment, or an alternative context, and development of corresponding tender project requirements and priorities
  • Development of strategy for engaging with the wider company, and external partners, to identify integration opportunities options
  • Assessment of system integration options, incorporating necessary information
  • Identification of enabling and support activities required to pursue, develop and mature opportunities
  • Definition and project management/coordination of any sub-projects being undertaken on behalf of tender project or country development activities, including scheduling and budgeting
  • Working with C&EA in relevant content creation (for e.g. community fact sheets) and leverage digital content, media, partnerships, and sponsorships etc.

Our requirements:
  • A minimum of 7 years previous experience in commercial leadership position from offshore wind, Power or related sectors, including business development and origination exposure
  • A high level of spoken and written German and English
  • Previous experience originating and/ or delivering low carbon or power partnerships
  • Confidence engaging external and internal stakeholders and advising business leaders
  • Strong communication skills with ability to influence
  • Experience in offshore wind or other renewables development projects preferable

What we offer:
  • bp stands for agile working in a digitalised, team-oriented and international working environment
  • Flexible and mobile working as well as 30 days of annual leave
  • Attractive compensation package (company pension scheme, bonus and share programme, Aral fuel card, group accident insurance, various special benefits)
  • International career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external training opportunities
  • Structured onboarding programme and buddy support
  • Subsidised canteen as well as hot drinks and water for free
  • Commitment to society: bp doubles the donations made privately by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment
  • Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount
  • Programmes to improve the work-life balance

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

If you would like to find out more about our day-to-day work at bp, please visit us at:

