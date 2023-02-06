Business Development Manager System Integration, Offshore Wind (m/f/d)

Job summary

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Development and definition of energy systems integration offering for purposes of offshore wind tender projects, including all technical and commercial information required to support the business case and bid documentation

Evaluation and assessment of government initiatives and tender criteria related to integration of offshore wind projects within the energy system, environment, or an alternative context, and development of corresponding tender project requirements and priorities

Development of strategy for engaging with the wider company, and external partners, to identify integration opportunities options

Assessment of system integration options, incorporating necessary information

Identification of enabling and support activities required to pursue, develop and mature opportunities

Definition and project management/coordination of any sub-projects being undertaken on behalf of tender project or country development activities, including scheduling and budgeting

Working with C&EA in relevant content creation (for e.g. community fact sheets) and leverage digital content, media, partnerships, and sponsorships etc.

A minimum of 7 years previous experience in commercial leadership position from offshore wind, Power or related sectors, including business development and origination exposure

A high level of spoken and written German and English

Previous experience originating and/ or delivering low carbon or power partnerships

Confidence engaging external and internal stakeholders and advising business leaders

Strong communication skills with ability to influence

Experience in offshore wind or other renewables development projects preferable

