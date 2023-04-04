Business Development Manager, US Offshore Wind

Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.



Will consider candidates outside of Houston; successful candidate may be home based initially but should be open to relocation to support relevant bid activity in broader US.



Our team is responsible for the development and growth of bp’s US offshore wind business, supported by regional project development and permitting teams and global EPC, HSE and business excellence centers. The Business Development Manager role reports to the Head of Business Development, US Offshore Wind. Our team is inclusive, care for others and play to win. We focus on doing the right thing to make a positive impact.



As a Business Development Manager within the US Offshore Wind team, you will be responsible for originating, evaluating, and delivering growth opportunities for our US offshore wind portfolio. The position will play a leading role in winning new projects and shaping early-stage project development in support of our growth ambitions.

The Business Development Manager will be responsible for:

Project managing bids for seabed leases and other growth opportunities within US offshore wind.

Leading multi-disciplinary teams to prepare winning business cases and deliver bid requirements.

Supporting engagement with external stakeholders and representing bp in relevant regional offshore wind industry forums.

Developing bid strategies and an understanding of the competitor landscape for bids.

Project reporting to senior management and preparation of investment committee materials.

Originating and evaluating new growth opportunities within the region.

Monitoring regional market trends and outlook for offshore wind.

Providing market intelligence to support strategy and investment decisions.

Experience and Qualifications:

Previous experience in developing successful bids and/or delivering business development opportunities, preferably in the offshore wind or renewables sector.

Commercial and financial acumen, including investment appraisal for complex, multi-disciplinary projects.

Strong leadership and communication skills with ability to influence and manage teams effectively.

Proactive mindset and team player.

Confidence engaging external and internal stakeholders and advising business leaders.

Degree and/or professional qualification in relevant professional discipline.

We want to see you grow within our organization and bp is a great company to access opportunities for career development. We will work with successful candidates to map out what they would like their career to look like and how the organization can support their growth in offshore wind as well as the broader bp.

