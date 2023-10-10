Business Development & Origination Senior Manager (m/f/d)

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



We are looking for a motivated and experiencedBusiness Development & Origination Senior Manager (m/f/d)Preferred Location: Bochum, GermanyFull-time or part-time possible (please indicate your preferred working time)At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



How you can help shape the future:

This is a unique opportunity to join one of the most established and high-growth companies. You will play a pivotal role in expanding our commercial footprint and advancing our mission. You will lead commercial strategy development, identify growth opportunities, and manage client relationships while collaborating with cross-functional teams to deliver exceptional solutions. Join us if you want to work and grow in an entrepreneurial environment with a reputable brand.

Support the exploration, origination and development of new business opportunities, contributing to the successful development of offers, building relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and supporting execution of strategic projects in line with our strategies and mid-term plans.

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

Lead the development & negotiation of strategic Midstream projects which interface across wider bp (Trading & Shipping (T&S), Mobility & Convenience (M&C), Gas and Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE), Production and Operations (P&O), Aviation, Biofuels, Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), relevant HSSE entities) supporting the delivery bp’s growth engines

Set up new value chains for new commodities

Negotiate commercial transactions to ensure delivery is within established negotiating boundaries, expected timelines and expected performance objectives

Manage projects through fit-for-purpose stage gate approach to assess strategic fit, key risks and economic attractiveness

Provide coaching and mentoring to commercial talent in immediate team and wider, helping others develop to their fullest potential

Cultivate strong relationships with key clients, understanding their needs and providing tailored solutions

Stay informed about industry trends, market dynamics, and regulatory changes

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate

Bachelor's degree with preference of Engineering or business, MBA preferred

Minimum 7 years relevant experience in refining, midstream, operations, engineering, and/or commercial areas to identify and pursue high-value opportunities

Understanding of sales, trading and midstream activities as well as knowledge of the oil industry and midstream chain structures

Experience in originating new business prospects and discovering partnerships and investments that align with our goals

Ability to combine commercial acumen with financial and commercial structures for new project developments, including designing and negotiating contracts and reporting financial outcomes

Clear and honest assessment of the market and proposed way forward

Exceptional contract negotiation skills and experience drafting, reviewing and negotiating agreements with key stakeholders

Ability to drive deals to successful closure, showcasing your aptitude for overcoming challenges, securing the necessary approvals and finalizing agreements

Excellent networking, interpersonal and relationship building skills, execution-focused, intrinsically motived, enjoys leading projects with high level of autonomy within a multi-discpline matrix organization

Proficient in German and English, written and spoken

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

We operate a 60% office, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds.#

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.

#lifeatbp



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



