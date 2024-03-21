This role is not eligible for relocation

Innovation & Engineering



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.

The opportunity:

We are delighted to present this opportunity to be a Business Development Technical Advisor, sitting under bp’s Solutions Development team, within Advanced Energy Solutions. You will collaborate with Delivery Leads, Solution Development Managers, and a wider AES team of authorities. You will be responsible for developing, designing and delivering innovative energy storage and management systems for a range of electrification projects. (e.g. EV Charging). This opportunity will require the candidate to be in close collaboration with multiple interfaces, from business collaborators, project sponsors, multi-domain technical advisors and SMEs, to multi-disciplinary functional teams including but not limited to Operations Design, Quality and Execution, Digital & Cybersecurity, HSSE&C, Products, and site O&M.

The Role:

Responsible for entire pre-appraise (front-end evaluation) phase of early-stage, pilot and pre-commercialisation electrification projects that require an energy storage asset, ensuring that all relevant techno-economic aspects, relevant packages, and critical-path processes are adequately built into the project requirements.

Ensure that the project setup (charter) is consistent with the technical and commercial requirements. Will setup and facilitate checkpoints to proactively assure that business and functional performance metrics are being delivered.

Demonstrate a keen appreciation of the problem-solution set as well as the integrated case framing for developing an energy storage asset into an electrification project.

Demonstrate via experience developing projects in relevant environment, and a firm grasp of full project development and delivery lifecycle including packages, and critical path processes for energy storage assets.

Engage and collaborate with a complex business, technical, operational, and commercial collaborator mix both internal and external to bp.

About you:

- An advanced degree in an Engineering subject area (e.g. Electrical) is preferred.

- Experienced in the project development in a relevant capital project environment within the EMEA region is crucial.

- Commercial competence, US energy market awareness, and a technical approach.

- Exceptional communicator.

Responsibilities:

Act as the team’s 1st line technical & commercial representative during the pre-appraisal of electrification projects for development ensuring comprehensive techno-economic analysis is performed with outcomes clearly communicated.

Liaise with solution development managers, and the wider AES team of experts to produce innovative and commercially viable solution offers that leverage strategic partnerships and innovation opportunities, to deliver value to relevant bp project sponsors.

Identify, and assess commercial opportunities, using technical exposure, market awareness, and experience in economic & investment appraisal processes. Provide succinct recommendations on deal structure, and value optimization.

Ensure that projects are setup in a manner that is consistent with the technical and commercial requirements identified for the project. Lead and participate in project assurance and technical governance checkpoints assuring that requirements are traceably carried throughout the project phases.

Act as a work package owner during the delivery of delegated projects and programs. Typical project delivery activities may include EV Charging Infrastructure sites, Microgrids, Grid-Scale Solar PV collocation, and Integrated Renewables programs (Onshore Wind, Offshore Wind, Hydrogen Production).

Deploy a strategic approach to our business development activities across the market within the energy storage and energy management systems space.

Actively lead and participate in negotiations of contractual agreements with third parties on commercial, project, joint venture and M&A transactions.

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



