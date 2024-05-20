Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Description:

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.

The Advanced Energy Solutions (AES) team within Applied Sciences has been established to drive bp’s research, development, and innovation agenda for energy management and energy storage solution integration as core enablers for electrification in multiple applications. The team’s purpose, in service of bp’s growth engine businesses, is to position bp to win in these areas by ensuring that bp builds the right key capabilities, places the right technology bets, and leads the effort of combining new and emerging energy technologies and business models to a pre-commercialisation stage.

We are delighted to present this opportunity to be a Business Development Technical Advisor, sitting under bp’s Solutions Development team, within Advanced Energy Solutions. The role holder will collaborate with Delivery Leads, Solution Development Managers, and a wider AES team of experts, to develop, design and deliver innovative energy storage and energy management systems for a range of electrification projects, starting with EV Charging. This opportunity will require the candidate to be in close collaboration with multiple interfaces, from business partners, project sponsors, multi-domain technical advisors and subject matter experts, to multi-disciplinary functional teams including but not limited to Operations Design, Quality and Execution, Digital & Cybersecurity, HSSE&C, Products, and site O&M.

What does the day to day look like?

The Business Development Technical Advisor is responsible for entire pre-appraise (front-end evaluation) phase of early-stage, pilot and pre-commercialisation electrification projects that require an energy storage asset, ensuring that all relevant techno-economic aspects, relevant packages, and critical-path processes are adequately built into the project requirements.

The role holder will ensure that the project setup (charter) is consistent with the technical and commercial requirements, will setup and facilitate checkpoints to proactively assure that business and functional performance metrics are being delivered.

The successful candidate will demonstrate a keen appreciation of the problem-solution set as well as the integrated business case framing for developing an energy storage asset into an electrification project. The candidate would need to demonstrate via experience developing projects in relevant environment, and a firm grasp of full project development and delivery lifecycle including packages, and critical path processes for energy storage assets. Success in this role requires an exceptional communicator, with an experiential ability to engage and collaborate with a complex business, technical, operational, and commercial partner mix both internal and external to bp.

Accountabilities include:

Act as the team’s 1st line technical & commercial representative during the pre-appraisal of electrification projects for development ensuring comprehensive techno-economic analysis is performed with outcomes clearly communicated.

Liaise with solution development managers, and the wider AES team of experts to produce innovative and commercially viable solution offers that leverage strategic partnerships and innovation opportunities, to deliver value to relevant bp project sponsors.

Identify, and assess commercial opportunities, using technical exposure, market awareness, and experience in economic & investment appraisal processes. Provide succinct recommendations on deal structure, and value optimization.

Ensure that projects are setup in a manner that is consistent with the technical and commercial requirements identified for the project. Lead and participate in project assurance and technical governance checkpoints assuring that requirements are traceably carried throughout the project phases.

Act as a work package owner during the delivery of delegated projects and programs. Typical project delivery activities may include EV Ultra-fast Charging Infrastructure sites, Micro grids, Grid-Scale Solar PV collocation, and Integrated Renewables programs (Onshore Wind, Offshore Wind, Hydrogen Production).

Deploy a strategic approach to our business development activities across the market within the energy storage and energy management systems space, and actively lead and participate in negotiations of contractual agreements with third parties on commercial, project, joint venture and M&A transactions.

Align with internal code of conduct and things we value.

What do we want to see from you!

An advanced degree or equivalent experience in an Engineering subject area (e.g. Electrical) is preferred.

Demonstrable experience in the project development in a relevant capital project environment within the EMEA region is essential.

Commercial skill, market insight, and a technical approach is a must.

So, if you are looking for an exciting and purposeful challenge in solving some of the planet’s biggest problems, there is no time like now!

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

